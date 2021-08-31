Former child actor, Matthew Mindler, suffered from 'crippling anxiety' before he died, mother says

Former child star Matthew Mindler suffered from "crippling anxiety" — but appeared to be enjoying his first days at college before his suicide, according to his mother, who said her "heart is crushed."

Monica Mindler told TMZ that she kept in constant contact with her 19-year-old son when he started Millersville University in Pennsylvania on Aug. 19 to help him deal with the issues he had suffered from for years.

He assured her he was making friends and enjoying his first week of college, with plans to start a computer programming club and even a job interview for the IT department, the mom said.

Monica Mindler last messaged the former "Our Idiot Brother" actor on Tuesday — the night he failed to return to his dorm room on campus, she told TMZ.

She told him she was planning to pick him up Friday to take him home to relax over her fears of his "crippling anxiety," she said.

Her messages after that went through as texts instead of iMessages, suggesting his phone was off or in a bad service area, and the former actor never replied, she said.

Mindler’s body was found close to campus on Saturday, and officials on Monday ruled the death a suicide.

"We appreciate the support, concern and outpouring of prayers from Millersville University, the students and the community," she told TMZ. "My heart is crushed and my mind cannot yet fathom this reality."

Mindler’s first onscreen role was in a 2009 episode of "As the World Turns." Two years later, he was featured in "Our Idiot Brother" alongside Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Rashida Jones and Zooey Deschanel.

He notched appearances in a live stage performance of "This American Life" at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2014 and "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" in 2015. His last credited role, in 2016, was in the made-for-TV movie "Chad: An American Boy," alongside Nasim Pedrad.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).