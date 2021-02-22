Matthew McConaughey working on virtual benefit to help Texas and winter storm victims

Texas native Matthew McConaughey announced Sunday plans to help those impacted by the brutal winter weather in Texas that left millions without power amid freezing temperatures, and dozens dead.

"As most of you know my home state of Texas was just hit with the worst winter storm it's had in the last 70 years. It left a whole lot of people without power, without water, and without a whole lot of basic necessities," McConaughey said on Instagram.

"And while most of the power is thankfully being restored, the busted water lines from hospitals to so many homes has left so many Texans without the bare necessities they need to survive," he continued.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor said that he, his wife, Camila, and their foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, are working to put together a virtual benefit to directly help the rebuilding efforts in the state and "take care of those in need."

McConaughey told his followers to "stay tuned" for updates. He said the virtual benefit will be put together within the next "two weeks."

In the meantime, McConaughey said he will be making daily posts on social media to let residents know how to find resources, stay safe, and support others -- so Texans can "get back to livin."

"Right now is the best time to safely check on your neighbors," he said. "Go knock on a door. Go volunteer. If you're a have, please help out a have not. There's a bunch of em."

His Instagram post was captioned: "We’re Texas."

This wasn't the first time McConaughey helped out those in his home state. Last April, he and his family hosted a virtual bingo for residents in quarantine at a Texas senior living facility during the early stages of the pandemic.

The just keep livin foundation was founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey and is "dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future," according to its website.