Matthew McConaughey working on virtual benefit to help Texas and winter storm victims

His Instagram post had the caption: 'We’re Texas'

By David Aaro | Fox News
Texas native Matthew McConaughey announced Sunday plans to help those impacted by the brutal winter weather in Texas that left millions without power amid freezing temperatures, and dozens dead. 

"As most of you know my home state of Texas was just hit with the worst winter storm it's had in the last 70 years. It left a whole lot of people without power, without water, and without a whole lot of basic necessities," McConaughey said on Instagram. 

FAMILY OF BOY, 11, WHO DIED IN TEXAS FILES $100M SUIT AGAINST POWER COMPANIES

"And while most of the power is thankfully being restored, the busted water lines from hospitals to so many homes has left so many Texans without the bare necessities they need to survive," he continued. 

The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor said that he, his wife, Camila, and their foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, are working to put together a virtual benefit to directly help the rebuilding efforts in the state and "take care of those in need."

Matthew McConaughey participates in a Q&amp;A after a special screening of his new film "The Gentlemen" at Hogg Memorial Auditorium at The University of Texas at Austin on January 21, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

McConaughey told his followers to "stay tuned" for updates. He said the virtual benefit will be put together within the next "two weeks."

In the meantime, McConaughey said he will be making daily posts on social media to let residents know how to find resources, stay safe, and support others -- so Texans can "get back to livin."

"Right now is the best time to safely check on your neighbors," he said. "Go knock on a door. Go volunteer. If you're a have, please help out a have not. There's a bunch of em."

His Instagram post was captioned: "We’re Texas."

HOSPITALS CONFRONT WATER SHORTAGES IN WINTER STORM AFTERMATH

This wasn't the first time McConaughey helped out those in his home state. Last April, he and his family hosted a virtual bingo for residents in quarantine at a Texas senior living facility during the early stages of the pandemic. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

The just keep livin foundation was founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey and is "dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future," according to its website

