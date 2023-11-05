Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Matthew McConaughey's son praises his dad for teaching him to 'appreciate the journey'

Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrated 54th birthday Saturday at the University of Texas game

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Matthew McConaughey only recently agreed to allow his oldest son, Levi, join the social media universe.

On Saturday, Levi, 15, made good use of his new Instagram platform by praising his father in a heartwarming post to celebrate the "Dazed & Confused" star's birthday. 

"People know Matthew McConaughey as an actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father," he wrote alongside a carousel of snaps with his family. 

‘DAZED AND CONFUSED’: MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY AND CAST CELEBRATE 30TH ANNIVERSARY

Matthew McConaughey visits Empire State Building wearing white T-shirt

Matthew McConaughey turned 54 years old Saturday, and received a heartfelt tribute from his son on Instagram. (John Nacion)

"The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who’s always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination."

Levi added, "The journeys just getting started…Happy birthday Papai."

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, CAMILA ALVES GIFT SON, 15, WITH INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT FOR BIRTHDAY: ‘ENJOY SHARING YOUR STORY’

Matthew and wife Camila Alves, who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in June, have three children: Levi, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10. 

Earlier this year, McConaughey and Alves revealed one of Levi's gifts for his 15th birthday was being able to join the ranks of social media users, a decision in the works for three years.

Camila Alves sports yellow dress alongside Matthew McConaughey at red carpet with son Levi

McConaughey and wife Camila Alves recently allowed Levi to join social media for his 15th birthday. (Gary Miller)

"Hey, buddy, your mom is a little nervous today. One of the gifts we’re giving you, yes, we are allowing you today to join the social media universe," he said in a video shared in July.

Alves added, "All his friends have had it for a long time. We’ve been holding up."

"He knows who he is, and he knows where he’s going. I think he can handle it. He’s got a great story to tell and share," McConaughey shared.

"Levi, enjoy the adventure, enjoying telling your story, expressing yourself and what you put out there and the exchange you get with people out there."

Matthew McConaughey salutes University of Texas fans

The avid Longhorns fan was on the field to watch the University of Texas in Austin defeat the Kansas State Wildcats. (Tim Warner)

Matthew McConaughey wears cowboy hat on the field at University of Austin football game

Matthew McConaughey has been a longtime fan of UT Austin, and earned a film degree from the university in 1993. (Tim Warner)

McConaughey was on the field Saturday at his alma mater to watch the Texas Longhorns beat the Kansas State Wildcats at the University of Texas at Austin.

Prior to the big game, the "Wolf of Wall Street" star hosted a tailgate party with Alves to celebrate the launch of their latest venture – Pantalones Organic Tequila

They unveiled their new brand in a video shared online of the couple riding motorcycles without any pants on, a play on the name of the brand.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves pose at the tequila bar before Texas game

Matthew and wife Camila Alves hosted a tailgate party featuring their latest venture, Pantalones Tequila. (Gary Miller)

"When did tequila stop being tequila?" Matthew said, to which Camila responded, "Right? Where’s the fun?"

After Camila stated "Pantalones," in unison they chimed, "Please, do not keep yours on."

In a statement about the brand, the couple said, "The world doesn’t need another celebrity tequila, but tequila sure could use a kick in the pants. Pantalones Organic Tequila is the best thing we’ve made with our pants on."

