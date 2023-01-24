'Uncle' Woody Harrelson photobombs Matthew McConaughey's daughter at birthday party

Woody Harrelson recently photobombed Matthew McConaughey’s daughter in a photo for her 13th birthday.

In the snapshot, Vida McConaughey, wearing a crown of flowers, gazed at her brightly-colored cake while the "Zombieland" star stood over her shoulder looking quizzical.

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!" Vida’s mother Camila Alves McConaughey, who shared the photo on her Instagram, joked.

She went on to call her daughter her "ray of sunshine," remarking how "time flies."

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY SHARES THROWBACK PICTURE WITH WOODY HARRELSON: ‘AN ORIGINAL WILD MAN’

"Your name explains everything about you ‘life’ (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd)," Alves McConaughey wrote.

The couple also shares two other children Levi, 14, and Livingston, 10.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

McConaughey and Harrelson have been friends for two decades, having starred in "True Detective" and having made several movies together since 1998’s "Welcome to Hollywood" and "EDtv" in 1999.

"I’ve got only a few really close friends in the 28 years of acting that I keep up with all the time," McConaughey told Howard Stern in 2020. "Cole Hauser, Woody Harrelson and a couple more that I keep up with all the time, that are really people we stay in better contact together."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, McConaughey shared a couple of throwback photos from their 2008 movie "Surfer, Dude," captioning it, "An original wild man @WoodyHarrelson."