Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila donate 110,000 masks to rural Texas hospitals

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, donated a significant number of masks to Texas-area hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic over Memorial Day weekend.

The famous couple partnered with Lincoln, which Matthew was already a spokesperson for, to deliver 110,000 masks to rural hospitals in Texas. The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram to share an image of himself and Camila getting into a Lincoln truck that’s filled to the brim with boxes on both the inside as well as the truck bed.

"Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas," the actor wrote in the caption.

“Happy to help. Thanks to you and Camila, Matthew!” the brand’s Instagram account responded in the comments.

The duo appears as though they're set to deliver the masks in-person. This would be in keeping with how they’ve donated masks in the past. Previously they used their resources to donate 80,000 masks to frontline workers in the Austin area and New Orleans.

“We’re doing in-person delivery because I need to know the quality control is there," said Camila told People at the time. "We are delivering stuff to the Police Department in Austin, and then the Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department as well. We are making sure the Austin area is covered in that sense and then New Orleans will be getting them in just a few days."

She explained at the time that they were donating a mix of surgical masks and KN95 masks. At the time, she noted that it was important to both of them to ensure that all frontline workers battling the coronavirus, including police and fire departments, got access to personal protective equipment.

“It was important for us to make sure that here in Austin, not just the hospitals got them, but also the police department and the fire department as well. In this moment, we’ve got to find ways to help both sides because they’re all on the front line right now and we can’t afford to lose any of them,” she explained.