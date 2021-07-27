Matt Damon supports Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's romance: 'I'm glad for both of them'

Count Matt Damon as one of the celebrities in support of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 's second shot at love.

The actor, who has been making the rounds promoting his new film "Stillwater," hinted he's over the moon for his pal and former co-star Affleck.

"I'm just so happy for him. He's the best," Damon said in an interview with Extra on Monday.

"He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them," Damon, 50, added.

Damon's seal of approval comes just days after Affleck joined Lopez for a getaway to the South of France in honor of the superstar's 52nd birthday.

The pair were snapped relaxing on a luxurious yacht and partying at a club in St. Tropez. She donned a $650 bikini and matching $2,300 cape , both by Valentino.

While enjoying the sun, Affleck gave Bennifer fans what they were looking for as he recreated his famous butt grab from her music video "Jenny from the Block."

The "Hustlers" star and the "Argo" director, 48, were first spotted together in late April.

A source recently told Fox News JLo "is accepting the gift of happiness at this stage in her life."

"Jennifer is happy and appreciative that into her 50s she can still do what she loves doing – which today, allows her to feel younger given her overall approach to health consciousness and the fact she keeps herself very active," the insider added. "She has health and family which is all she needs to make herself whole."

Damon, who is set to appear in "The Last Duel" with Affleck, was a bit reluctant to weigh in on Bennifer 2.0 when the formerly engaged couple captivated the public's attention with a steady string of rendezvous this past spring.

"There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that," Damon joked when asked by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show.

Damon called the news of their rekindling "a fascinating story" and admitted he wanted it to be true.

"I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome," he said. "It just feels good to get it out and people are starting to see it, and that's exciting."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged from 2002 to 2004. Lopez ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April after four years together.

Meanwhile, Affleck split with actress Ana de Armas in January.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.