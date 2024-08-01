Matt Damon makes rare appearance with family ahead of daughter's 'surreal' departure for college

Matt Damon was surrounded by a bevy of beauties at the premiere of his upcoming film, "The Instigators," in New York City on Wednesday.

The Massachusetts-born actor hit the red carpet with all five of his leading ladies, wife Luciana and their four daughters: Alexia, 24 (Luciana's child from a previous relationship); Isabella, 18; Gia, 15; and Stella, 13.

One photo showed Damon reaching for daughter Gia's hand as his wife led him off the carpet. He looked back at his two older girls, still partially in photo-formation.

‘OPPENHEIMER’ STAR MATT DAMON PROMISED WIFE HE'D TAKE A BREAK FROM HOLLYWOOD BEFORE LANDING MOVIE ROLE

Damon and his wife both produced the film, co-written by longtime pal and fellow Bostonian Casey Affleck, as well as Chuck MacLean. Damon and Affleck also star in the Apple TV+ movie, which features rapper Jack Harlow and Affleck's girlfriend, Caylee Cowan.

The rare red-carpet appearance comes shortly after Damon got candid about sending his eldest daughter, Isabella, off to college.

"It's [a] surreal kind of time in the way it operates in your life the older you get, because it just feels like I was holding her, you know, yesterday," he told E! News in a joint interview with Affleck and co-star Hong Chau.

"To our relatively newer parents, it happens quickly," he said, turning to Chau, who gave birth in late 2020.

Damon said that to prepare for the emotional distress, he relied upon people who'd already gone through the process. "I called my friends and asked them how they dealt with it… what happened to them," he said.

Isabella will start at New York University in the fall. She and her father seem to have a silly relationship, as Damon has previously spoken about her apathy towards his work.

During a 2023 appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Damon told the talk show host about how Isabella liked to roast him.

"[She] likes to give me a hard time. And she is very clear about not wanting to see anything that I'm in if she thinks it might be good," he shared. "If I get bad reviews in something… that's the one she wants to see."

Damon gave a hilarious example, admittedly labeling his 2016 movie, "The Great Wall," "not very good."