Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Family

Matt Damon makes rare appearance with family ahead of daughter's 'surreal' departure for college

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana stepped out on the 'Instigators' red carpet with their daughters

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Matt Damon reveals why he brought his kids to the premiere of 'AIR' Video

Matt Damon reveals why he brought his kids to the premiere of 'AIR'

Matt Damon shared in a press conference that the 'feel-good movie' should have viewers leaving the theater with a 'skip in their step.'

Matt Damon was surrounded by a bevy of beauties at the premiere of his upcoming film, "The Instigators," in New York City on Wednesday.

The Massachusetts-born actor hit the red carpet with all five of his leading ladies, wife Luciana and their four daughters: Alexia, 24 (Luciana's child from a previous relationship); Isabella, 18; Gia, 15; and Stella, 13.

One photo showed Damon reaching for daughter Gia's hand as his wife led him off the carpet. He looked back at his two older girls, still partially in photo-formation.

‘OPPENHEIMER’ STAR MATT DAMON PROMISED WIFE HE'D TAKE A BREAK FROM HOLLYWOOD BEFORE LANDING MOVIE ROLE

Matt Damon in a tan suit looks back at daughter Gia in a red dress, who is in front of Isabella and Alexia, both in black while also holding on to his wife's hand, who is in front with their youngest daughter Stella

Matt Damon was joined by his wife and their four daughters — Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella — at the premiere of "The Instigators" in New York on Wednesday. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Alexia Barroso in a black dress stands next to sister Isabella Damon, also in black, next to Gia Damon in a red dress, next to Matt Damon in a sand-colored suit, next to wife Luciana in a white gown next to daughter Stella in a green dress on the red carpet

Damon is rarely photographed with all four of his children. Alexia (far left) is his stepdaughter. (John Lamparski/AFP via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Damon and his wife both produced the film, co-written by longtime pal and fellow Bostonian Casey Affleck, as well as Chuck MacLean. Damon and Affleck also star in the Apple TV+ movie, which features rapper Jack Harlow and Affleck's girlfriend, Caylee Cowan.

The rare red-carpet appearance comes shortly after Damon got candid about sending his eldest daughter, Isabella, off to college.

Luciana Damon in black poses for a photo on the carpet with daughters Issabella, Stella and Gia and husband Matt Damon in a black suit

Damon was photographed with wife Luciana and three of their daughters at the premiere of "AIR" in March 2023. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's [a] surreal kind of time in the way it operates in your life the older you get, because it just feels like I was holding her, you know, yesterday," he told E! News in a joint interview with Affleck and co-star Hong Chau.

"To our relatively newer parents, it happens quickly," he said, turning to Chau, who gave birth in late 2020.

Damon said that to prepare for the emotional distress, he relied upon people who'd already gone through the process. "I called my friends and asked them how they dealt with it… what happened to them," he said.

Matt Damon in a white shirt soft smiles with co-stars Hong Chau, in a navy blazer and Casey Affleck, in a light blue shirt

During a recent interview with co-stars Hong Chau and Casey Affleck, Damon opened up about his daughter Isabella going to college. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"It's [a] surreal kind of time in the way it operates in your life the older you get, because it just feels like I was holding her, you know, yesterday."

— Matt Damon on sending his daughterr Isabella to college

Isabella will start at New York University in the fall. She and her father seem to have a silly relationship, as Damon has previously spoken about her apathy towards his work.

During a 2023 appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Damon told the talk show host about how Isabella liked to roast him.

Matt Damon in a black suit stares directly at the camera on the carpet

Damon has previously shared how his daughter Isabella likes to tease him about his movies. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[She] likes to give me a hard time. And she is very clear about not wanting to see anything that I'm in if she thinks it might be good," he shared. "If I get bad reviews in something… that's the one she wants to see."

Damon gave a hilarious example, admittedly labeling his 2016 movie, "The Great Wall," "not very good." 

"My daughter was talking to one of her friends, and she was talking about this movie. ‘My dad did this movie, "The Wall."' And she kept calling it ‘The Wall.’ And I finally was like, ‘Isabella, that movie’s called ‘The Great Wall.’ And she was like, ‘Dad, there is nothing great about that movie,’" he related.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending