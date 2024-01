Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Nothing can humble a Hollywood star quite like the unabashed, unfiltered opinions of their own children.

Many A-list celebrities admit their own flesh and blood is opposed to seeing them on screen. Some find it "weird," while others don't like the subject matter.

Either way, they aren't watching their parents on the big screen.

Here's a look at some of the children of the Hollywood elite who have snubbed their famous parents' projects.

JODIE FOSTER KEPT HOLLYWOOD CAREER SECRET FROM KIDS: 'I DIDN'T WANT THEM TO KNOW ME THAT WAY'

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster has played dozens of diverse characters over her decades-long career in Hollywood, but for her two sons, she's just "mom."

During a recent appearance on "The View," Foster admitted to concealing her acting career from her kids when they were young.

"I guess I didn’t want them to know me that way," Foster explained. "I wanted them to know me as their mom and the person that went away to work and stuff. But I just didn’t want them to be confused about what I did for a living."

Foster, 61, didn't specify when she finally shared the truth with her grown sons, Charles "Charlie," 25, and Christopher "Kit," 22. Though she has their support, Foster says she can't get her sons to watch her movies with her.

"They have no interest in watching my movies with me. I think they're going to catch ‘ True Detective ’ ‘cause they’re really into that," she said of her current television series.

Foster shares her children with former partner Cydney Bernard .

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Two years ago, Ben Affleck alluded to his kids not being interested in his work while discussing his 1998 film "Armageddon." Affleck told Entertainment Weekly it was the one film of his that drew his children's interest.

"It's funny because that's the one movie of mine that my kids have watched, and they'll kind of all admit to liking, even though they relentlessly mock it and me," he revealed. "‘What are you, driving a tank on the moon?’ But they had fun, you know what I mean? They won't even watch ‘The Town.' So, there you have it."

Affleck has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, almost 12.

Garner offered a different perspective of her children, telling InStyle her kids are more reluctant to watch her in movies rather than their father.

"My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry," she told the outlet while promoting her series, "The Last Thing He Told Me."

"It's different. They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly. I don't know if they'll watch this."

Matt Damon

The interview Affleck gave to Entertainment Weekly was partially conducted by his longtime pal Matt Damon. During their conversation, Damon lamented to his friend, "My kids won't watch my stuff, either."

More recently, during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Damon doubled down on his family's disinterest in watching his stuff, telling the talk show host about how his teen daughter liked to roast him.

"[She] likes to give me a hard time. And she is very clear about not wanting to see anything I'm in if she thinks it might be good," he shared. "If I get bad reviews in something … that's the one she wants to see."

MATT DAMON MAKES RARE APPEARANCE WITH DAUGHTERS AS BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER LOPEZ HEAT UP 'AIR' PREMIERE

Damon gave a hilarious example, admittedly labeling his 2016 movie, "The Great Wall," "not very good."

"My daughter was talking to one of her friends, and she was talking about this movie. ‘My dad did this movie, "The Wall."' And she kept calling it ‘The Wall.’ And I finally was like, ‘Isabella, that movie’s called ‘The Great Wall.’ And she was like, ‘Dad, there is nothing great about that movie.’"

In addition to Isabella, Damon has daughters Gia, 14, and Stella, 13, with wife Luciana. He's also stepfather to Luciana's daughter Alexia, 24, from another relationship.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow has mostly retired from acting, but she still has a few active projects.

The Goop founder, 51, says that despite her deep portfolio, her kids aren't interested in her films.

"My kids have never seen me in a movie," Paltrow said on "Today" in 2021. "I mean, I think my son has seen like the "Iron Man" things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

"[Apple] says she likes me here," Paltrow said, placing her hands on her chest. "It's weird if I'm on screen."

Emily Blunt

In 2021, while promoting her film "Jungle Cruise," Emily Blunt made a funny confession about her daughters with husband John Krasinkski.

"This, interestingly, has been the only trailer that they have watched multiple times. They are usually disinterested in seeing me on screen. They're really into ‘Jungle Cruise,'" she admitted to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on their "Live" talk show.

"It's been the first time they've been like, ‘Play it again. Play it again. Play it again.' Like, they love it. It makes me so happy.

More recently, Blunt peaked her kids' interest through her affiliation with another actor.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She stars in the upcoming film "The Fall Guy," with Ryan Gosling and says her daughters were enchanted she got to work with the same actor who plays Ken in "Barbie."

"They're so happy. They have never had any interest in anyone I've worked with ever," Blunt revealed. "They know a lot of people I've worked with. But Ryan is — Ryan's it for them. … They were like, 'What does he look like when he has normal hair?'"

Blunt's daughters, Hazel and Violet, are 9 and 7, respectively.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette

Courteney Cox and David Arquette's relationship blossomed after they starred in the original "Scream" thriller, but their relationship eventually ended in divorce. The exes recently reunited on set for the 2023 flick "Scream VI."

In a joint interview with Extra, Cox and Arquette spilled that their 19-year-old daughter Coco isn't rushing to see the reunion.

"She hasn’t seen the film," Arquette said, before Cox added, "She’s seen part of ‘Scream 1.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She doesn’t like to watch anything we do," Cox admitted. "I’m gonna make her watch this with her eyes open. …I didn’t watch most of this film — I hear it’s really good."