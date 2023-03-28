Matt Damon makes rare appearance with daughters as Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez heat up 'Air' premiere

Matt Damon made it a family affair on the red carpet for his new movie with Ben Affleck.

The 52-year-old actor brought his wife of 17 years, Luciana Barroso, as well as three of his four daughters.

The girls were all smiles in their near coordinated black ensembles with their parents.

Damon and Luciana have four girls altogether, Alexia, from Barroso’s previous relationship, and three together, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12.

The now 52-year-old met Barroso while filming his comedy "Stuck on You" in 2003, and they later married in 2005.

Affleck was also in attendance with his wife Jennifer Lopez. The couple made it clear they are still very much in love, kissing multiple times on the carpet.

The pair married last year in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas before a second more traditional ceremony later that year in Georgia.

At the premiere, Lopez wore a gown with a sheer beaded top and neon green skirt while Affleck sported a navy velvet suit.,

"Air" stars Damon, Affleck, who also directs, as well as fellow Oscar-winner Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman and Marlon Wayans.

The film was produced by the "Good Will Hunting" stars’ new production company, Artists Equity and tells the story of how Nike signed Michael Jordan to a history-making endorsement deal for sneakers during his time on the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s.

"Air" arrives in theaters April 5, and later on Amazon Prime.