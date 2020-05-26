Mary-Kate Olsen officially files for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy as NYC courts lift moratorium: reports

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Mary-Kate Olsen has officially filed for divorce after New York City courts lifted a moratorium put in place amid the coronavirus crisis, reports say.

According to multiple outlets, the child-actress-turned-fashion-designer filed in New York Supreme Court on Monday, the same day the moratorium was lifted.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Ashley Olsen's twin sister filed an emergency petition to file for divorce from Sarkozy, 50. Mary-Kate's bid was denied, however, because the couple's split was not deemed an emergency by the court.

“Currently, we are only accepting essential, emergency matters for filing,” a spokesperson for the New York courts said in a statement to Fox News in mid-May. “The original filing was rejected by the New York County clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure.”

“They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex-parte judge, a New York State Supreme Court judge,” the note continued. “He determined that it is not an essential matter, so they can’t file anything at this point.”

Courts began accepting new lawsuits and non-essential divorce filings on Monday, meaning Olsen's request no longer had to be deemed an emergency.

In her first bid, Olsen accused Sarkozy of terminating the lease of the New York City apartment they shared. Her husband's lawyers also notified the star that she needed to be moved out by May 18.

At the time, Olsen cited the coronavirus stay-at-home orders as a reason she would not be meet the deadline.

Sarkozy and Olsen first began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015. Sarkozy has two children from a previous marriage.

Reps for Olsen and Sarkozy did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.