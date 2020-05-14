Mary-Kate Olsen is divorcing husband Olivier Sarkozy: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Mary-Kate Olsen is requesting an emergency petition to divorce her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy, according to a report.

The 33-year-old twin sister of Ashley Olsen signed a petition to divorce Sarkozy, 50, back on April 17, TMZ reported. But the former child actress-turned-fashion-designer has been hit with a setback because New York courts are not currently accepting divorce filings due to the coronavirus pandemic unless they are cases of emergency.

According to the gossip site, Olsen is looking to speed up the process with an emergency order because Sarzkozy allegedly terminated the lease of their New York City apartment. Her husband's lawyers have also emailed Olsen notifying her that she needs to move out by May 18.

MARY-KATE AND ASHLEY OLSEN SETTLE INTERNS' WAGE LAWSUIT FOR $140G

Olsen is now arguing that she's unable to meet the lease's deadline because of coronavirus lockdowns currently in place. TMZ states she has requested Sarkozy to extend the deadline to May 30 but he has not responded.

An emergency divorce petition is the only way to ramp up the process of divorce and allow Olsen to stay in her city apartment until the end of the month, the report explains.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sarkozy and Olsen first began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015. Sarkozy has two children from a previous marriage.

Reps for Olsen did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.