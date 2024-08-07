Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Marvel actress Connie Chiume dead at 72

The 'Black Panther' actress died at a hospital in Johannesburg after a 'period of illness'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies at age 43 Video

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies at age 43

Boseman dies after 4-year fight with colon cancer.

Famed South African actress and "Black Panther" star Connie Chiume has died, Fox News Digital can confirm.

She died at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg following "a period of illness," a statement from the family explained. She was 72.

Her son, Nongelo Chiume, told Newzroom Afrika that his mother had originally been admitted to the hospital for a "medical procedure" and had been "recovering well" prior to her passing.

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2024: PHOTOS

Connie Chiume in a golden yellow dress with puffy sleeves and a matching head piece at the "Wakanda Forever" premiere

Connie Chiume died at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg on Aug. 6 after "a period of illness." (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"She left us a beautiful legacy, and the work that she's done, not only for her children or her family, but [also] for the community and the country at large," her son shared. "[She] was one of the most notable icons coming from South Africa. And her work through activism on HIV and AIDS program[s], gender-based violence, on voter education in 1994 – those are all things we take as inspiration."

Connie Chiume in an ornate pink dress smiles on the carpet in South Africa

Connie Chiume celebrated her 72nd birthday in June. (Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

"The Chiume family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for all the messages of support and condolences during this difficult time, as they cope with the loss of their mother, Connie," the family said in their statement.

"Her children would like to express their deep appreciation to the doctors and nursing staff who provided exceptional care during her stay," it continued.

Black Panther scene with Connie Chiume as Zawavari wearing a headpiece and orange cape next to a man in a headdress and red shirt

Connie Chiume, pictured here in "Black Panther," also appeared in the sequel as Zawavari. (Walt Disney Co/Everett/Shutterstock)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The family noted that all information regarding a memorial and funeral service would be shared on her social media as the family makes arrangements. 

Chiume was best known for her role as Zawavari in the 2018 Marvel film, "Black Panther." She also appeared in the film's sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," released in 2022. She was preceded in death by the film's star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 from colon cancer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Connie Chiume in a printed outfit crosses her arm doing the 'Wakanda' salute

Famous in the United States for her role in the "Black Panther" franchise, Connie Chiume also appeared in several television series and other movies. (Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to appearing in several South African series and movies, Chiume also starred in the 2020 musical "Black Is King," which Beyoncé co-wrote, produced and directed.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending