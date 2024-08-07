Marvel actress Connie Chiume dead at 72

Famed South African actress and "Black Panther" star Connie Chiume has died, Fox News Digital can confirm.

She died at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg following "a period of illness," a statement from the family explained. She was 72.

Her son, Nongelo Chiume, told Newzroom Afrika that his mother had originally been admitted to the hospital for a "medical procedure" and had been "recovering well" prior to her passing.

"She left us a beautiful legacy, and the work that she's done, not only for her children or her family, but [also] for the community and the country at large," her son shared. "[She] was one of the most notable icons coming from South Africa. And her work through activism on HIV and AIDS program[s], gender-based violence, on voter education in 1994 – those are all things we take as inspiration."

"The Chiume family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for all the messages of support and condolences during this difficult time, as they cope with the loss of their mother, Connie," the family said in their statement.

"Her children would like to express their deep appreciation to the doctors and nursing staff who provided exceptional care during her stay," it continued.

The family noted that all information regarding a memorial and funeral service would be shared on her social media as the family makes arrangements.

Chiume was best known for her role as Zawavari in the 2018 Marvel film, "Black Panther." She also appeared in the film's sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," released in 2022. She was preceded in death by the film's star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 from colon cancer.

In addition to appearing in several South African series and movies, Chiume also starred in the 2020 musical "Black Is King," which Beyoncé co-wrote, produced and directed.