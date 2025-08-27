Martha Stewart offers to plan Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha Stewart is ready to plan the wedding of the year – if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are willing to hand her the reins.

Just hours after news broke that the pop superstar and NFL tight end were engaged, Stewart, 84, made her pitch loud and clear in a viral Instagram post – and she brought wine.

The lifestyle mogul shared a cheeky split-screen post featuring a snapshot from Swift and Kelce’s romantic engagement shoot alongside a video of herself sipping a glass of white wine, which she casually dubbed "the nectar of the Gods."

In the caption, she wrote, "It’s time to call in the ultimate wedding planner."

In 1994, Stewart launched Martha Stewart Weddings, an annual magazine that expanded to a quarterly in 1999. Now a full-fledged digital platform, it’s still a go-to for luxury weddings and all things bridal.

Whether or not Swift and Kelce will take her up on the offer is still unknown, but fans are already imagining the floral arrangements and cake towers that could come with a Stewart-led celebration.

Swift and Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement Tuesday after two years together.

The couple announced their major relationship milestone on Instagram with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

In the series of sweet photos the pop superstar shared, Kelce could be seen down on one knee as Swift caressed his face during the intimate moment.

The "Love Story" singer began dating Kelce in 2023.

Swift is notoriously private about her relationships, and while their exact timeline is unclear, she was first spotted at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023.

She previously admitted in an interview with TIME magazine that they actually began dating long before she appeared in the stands.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

She added, "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

Since then, the "Cruel Summer" singer has formed a close friendship with Brittany Mahomes and Kelce’s mom, Donna. The three were previously spotted on the field celebrating an AFC championship win.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.