Martha Stewart on Nancy Pelosi's 'influence': 'She's an extraordinary person'

Martha Stewart is a businesswoman and TV personality who founded her media empire Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and amassed incredible wealth over her career.

The 77-year-old is also an alumnus of TIME magazine's annual 100 most influential people list and walked the red carpet Tuesday night at the Lincoln Center honoring this year's inductees, which included the likes of Grammy-winner Taylor Swift, HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, and 2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods.

The entrepreneur mixes and mingles with highly influential people on a regular basis but two people, in particular, Stewart admits have had a tremendous impact on her personally are Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and late night host Jimmy Fallon.

"The strength and stamina of [Nancy] — She's an extraordinary person [who is] knowledgable, smart, and straight forward," Stewart said.

And as for Jimmy Fallon, it's "his sense of comedy, his timing," she added. "Everybody here as influenced me in some way."

The domestic diva also weighed in on the college admissions scandal and what they can expect from the legal process having served time herself in 2004 after being found guilty on felony charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and lying to federal investigators for insider trading.

“I just feel sorry for them and they might have made a bad mistake,” she told "Entertainment Tonight."