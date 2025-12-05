Martha Stewart reveals unconventional end-of-life plan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha Stewart has her end-of-life plans already set.

During an appearance on Shawn Killinger's "50+ & Unfiltered" podcast, Stewart said she plans on being "composted" when she dies.

"Oh, I’m going to be composted. When one of my horses dies, we dig a giant hole really deep in one of my fields," Stewart began. "We have a pet cemetery. And the horse is wrapped in a clean, white linen sheet and very carefully dropped down into this giant lovely grave."

"I want to go there," she plainly stated.

Stewart owns a 150-acre farm in Katonah, New York, which serves as her primary residence. She owns farm animals and horses.

Killinger asked Stewart if her plan is "legal" or "allowed," and the Emmy Award winner appeared uninterested in the legal semantics.

"It’s not going to hurt anybody, it’s my property," Stewart said.

She made it clear that being buried in a traditional way is off the table.

"But these coffin things and all that stuff, no way," Stewart added.

The process that Stewart plans on going through after her death is called terramation.

According to Return Home, a company that offers terramation, it's "the process of transforming human remains into nutrient-rich soil through controlled natural decomposition, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional burial and cremation."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Stewart discussed never having plastic surgery done – but hasn't ruled the possibility out.

"Nope. I'm trying not to ever go under the knife. It doesn't appeal to me. I have this theory, if one takes care of oneself really well and follows strict, but not life-threatening kinds of disciplines, one can look good, feel good and be good for a whole life.

"I'm 84 years old and I'm trying really hard to look good," Stewart said.

The lifestyle guru also mentioned that she'll never be photographed nude. "No. I don't look good enough," she simply told Killinger.

