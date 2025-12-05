Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Martha Stewart reveals unconventional end-of-life plan

Emmy winner dismisses legal concerns about burial plan on her property

By Janelle Ash
Martha Stewart has her end-of-life plans already set. 

During an appearance on Shawn Killinger's "50+ & Unfiltered" podcast, Stewart said she plans on being "composted" when she dies. 

"Oh, I’m going to be composted. When one of my horses dies, we dig a giant hole really deep in one of my fields," Stewart began. "We have a pet cemetery. And the horse is wrapped in a clean, white linen sheet and very carefully dropped down into this giant lovely grave." 

A photo of Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart wants to be composted after she dies. (Cindy Ord)

"I want to go there," she plainly stated. 

MARTHA STEWART ADMITS SHE HAD AN AFFAIR DURING MARRIAGE BUT EX 'NEVER KNEW ABOUT' IT 

Stewart owns a 150-acre farm in Katonah, New York, which serves as her primary residence. She owns farm animals and horses.

"Oh, I’m going to be composted. When one of my horses dies, we dig a giant hole really deep in one of my fields." 

— Martha Stewart

Killinger asked Stewart if her plan is "legal" or "allowed," and the Emmy Award winner appeared uninterested in the legal semantics. 

"It’s not going to hurt anybody, it’s my property," Stewart said. 

She made it clear that being buried in a traditional way is off the table. 

Martha Stewart at the Sydney Opera House in May 2025.

Martha Stewart says she has a ‘pet cemetary’ on her property and wants ‘to go there.’ (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

"But these coffin things and all that stuff, no way," Stewart added.

The process that Stewart plans on going through after her death is called terramation. 

According to Return Home, a company that offers terramation, it's "the process of transforming human remains into nutrient-rich soil through controlled natural decomposition, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional burial and cremation." 

Martha Stewart smiles with pearl drop earrings in a black shirt

Martha Stewart says she will never pose nude. (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the podcast, Stewart discussed never having plastic surgery done – but hasn't ruled the possibility out. 

"Nope. I'm trying not to ever go under the knife. It doesn't appeal to me. I have this theory, if one takes care of oneself really well and follows strict, but not life-threatening kinds of disciplines, one can look good, feel good and be good for a whole life. 

Martha Stewart on TV

Martha Stewart has never had plastic surgery, but does not rule it out. (Getty Images)

"I'm 84 years old and I'm trying really hard to look good," Stewart said. 

The lifestyle guru also mentioned that she'll never be photographed nude. "No. I don't look good enough," she simply told Killinger. 

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

