Martha Stewart shares 7 tips for aging well: 'Look good, feel good, be good'

Martha Stewart has emphasized her focus on healthy living, as she remains physically active and engaged in business and creative pursuits well into her 80s.

On a recent episode of the podcast "50 & Unfiltered," the lifestyle icon, 84, spoke with her longtime friend and colleague, QVC host Shawn Killinger, about a variety of topics, including wellness, resilience and living with a sense of purpose.

During the discussion, Stewart shared some of her top secrets to aging gracefully.

No. 1: Treat aging like a discipline, not a decline

Stewart shared that she believes aging well is the result of consistent self-care, regular maintenance and long-term discipline rather than pursuing drastic fixes.

"It doesn't appeal to me," she said when asked about her thoughts on plastic surgery. "I have this theory that if one takes care of oneself really well and follows strict but not life-threatening kinds of disciplines, one can look good, feel good and be good for a whole life."

No. 2: Focus on looking better, not just younger

While Stewart has said that she avoids plastic surgery, she supports other people’s personal choices. On the podcast, she shared a story of her own mother’s experience.

"My mother came to me when she was 85 and asked if I would help her get a facelift," she said. Stewart then took her to see a well-known New York plastic surgeon.

"He looked at her and said, ‘You're a beautiful woman. I can't make you look younger, but I can make you look better,’" she recalled. "So she went for it … and she looked great."

"One of my mottos is: Learn something new every day."

Despite her lack of interest in going under the knife, Stewart acknowledged that maintaining her appearance requires ongoing effort.

"I'm 84 years old … and I'm trying so hard to look really good," she said, sharing that she does have a facial wax every three months.

No. 3: Stay busy, curious and productive

Stewart has credited her busy schedule and strong curiosity as key to staying sharp and engaged well into her 80s.

"I like to work, and I like to learn, and I like to go places, and I like to be busy," she replied when asked about her numerous commitments. "I like to be productive. One of my mottos is: Learn something new every day."

Stewart said her parents always encouraged her and her siblings to be "really, really proactively busy and [to] learn stuff."

When asked if she ever gets tired, Stewart admitted that she does, but said she doesn’t let fatigue slow her down. "I was sick for a week, but I had to keep working," she said. "I can never take off."

No. 4: Keep evolving, but don’t ‘reinvent’ yourself

One of Stewart’s most widely known mottos is, "When you’re through changing, you’re through."

"Everybody says, ‘Oh, you're reinventing yourself,’" she said. "I’m not reinventing."

Instead, Stewart embraces the idea of gradually, naturally evolving — in everything from appearance to daily habits and career pursuits.

"To reinvent means total change — but you can't," she said. "I'm not changing my bodily shape or anything, except to get better, hopefully."

No. 5: Prioritize toughness and self-acceptance

Persistence and resilience are key to overcoming setbacks and achieving goals, according to Stewart.

"I think I've always been tough," she said. "I've lived through it all. You can't be sensitive."

She also distinguishes between finding happiness and being at peace with yourself.

"I'm happy with myself," Stewart added.

No. 6: Prioritize family and physical capability

At 84, Stewart said she has "pretty much everything she needs," and expressed a desire to spend more time with her family.

She also emphasized the importance of maintaining the physical capability to enjoy demanding activities, like hiding, horseback riding and rafting, all of which she planned to do during an upcoming family trip to Utah.

No. 7: Be practical — and unafraid — about mortality

When the podcast conversation turned to end-of-life plans, Killinger asked Stewart about her thoughts on cremation. "I'm going to be composted," she replied.

"When you’re through changing, you’re through."

When asked to elaborate, Stewart said her preference mirrors the burial of her beloved animals over the years.

"When one of my horses dies, we dig a giant hole really deep in one of my fields," she shared. "We have a pet cemetery, and the horse is wrapped in a thin white linen sheet and is very carefully dropped down into this giant, lovely grave. I want to go there."

When asked whether that’s allowed, Stewart said, "It's not going to hurt anybody. It's my property."

She added that traditional burial procedures, such as coffins and tombstones, don’t appeal to her.

