Martha Stewart hits back at haters after iceberg cocktail drama

Martha Stewart is unbothered by the backlash against her recent social media post.

The 82-year-old on Tuesday shared a picture of herself enjoying a drink aboard a luxury cruise claiming, "We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight."

The post sparked strong reactions from commenters who felt it was "tone deaf" and ignored the climate crisis.

In response, Stewart shared a couple of cheeky updates on her Instagram stories.

The first was a photo of an iceberg with the text "pleated iceberg. perfect for cocktails!"

The next was a link to a Washington Post article with the headline, "Martha Stewart put an iceberg in her drink. Experts say it’s no big deal."

In the article, the outlet interviewed glaciologist Eric Rignot, a professor in the Earth system science department at the University of California at Irvine, who said Stewart's use of an iceberg wasn't as big an issue as others made it out to be.

"It is not like she went to a glacier and carved a piece of ice off it," Rignot told the Post. "Icebergs float at sea already and slowly melt. Whether they melt in the ocean or in your glass does not make a difference."

The third photo on her story featured Stewart relaxing in a hot tub aboard the ship.

The cruise has taken her from Iceland to Greenland, visiting local villages and taking in the scenery, including glaciers and icebergs.