ENTERTAINMENT

Martha Stewart hits back at haters after iceberg cocktail drama

The 82-year-old mogul caused a stir after claiming she used a 'small iceberg' in her cocktail

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Martha Stewart is unbothered by the backlash against her recent social media post.

The 82-year-old on Tuesday shared a picture of herself enjoying a drink aboard a luxury cruise claiming, "We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight."

The post sparked strong reactions from commenters who felt it was "tone deaf" and ignored the climate crisis.

In response, Stewart shared a couple of cheeky updates on her Instagram stories.

split image of Martha Stewart and an iceberg

Martha Stewart with her "iceberg" cocktail and the chunk of ice it presumably came from. (Martha Stewart/Instagram)

The first was a photo of an iceberg with the text "pleated iceberg. perfect for cocktails!"

Martha Stewart posted a series of Instagram stories in response to the backlash over her post about using an "iceberg" in her cocktail. (Martha Stewart/Instagram)

The next was a link to a Washington Post article with the headline, "Martha Stewart put an iceberg in her drink. Experts say it’s no big deal."

In the article, the outlet interviewed glaciologist Eric Rignot, a professor in the Earth system science department at the University of California at Irvine, who said Stewart's use of an iceberg wasn't as big an issue as others made it out to be.

Martha Stewart on TV

Martha Stewart fired back at claims her use of an iceberg in her cocktail was "tone deaf" by sharing cheeky comments and an article that defended her. (Getty Images)

"It is not like she went to a glacier and carved a piece of ice off it," Rignot told the Post. "Icebergs float at sea already and slowly melt. Whether they melt in the ocean or in your glass does not make a difference."

The third photo on her story featured Stewart relaxing in a hot tub aboard the ship.

Martha Stewart enjoys a Jacuzzi while on a cruise from Iceland to Greenland. (Martha Stewart/Instagram)

The cruise has taken her from Iceland to Greenland, visiting local villages and taking in the scenery, including glaciers and icebergs.

