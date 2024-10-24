Expand / Collapse search
Documentary

Martha Stewart ‘dragged’ into solitary confinement, had ‘no food or water’ for a day during prison stint: doc

The 'Martha' documentary will be released on Oct 30

Caroline Thayer
Published
Martha Stewart was not only imprisoned in 2004, she also spent time in solitary confinement.

The businesswoman, who served time at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia after being found guilty on charges related to insider trading, details her 150-day stint in her upcoming documentary, "Martha."

"I was dragged into solitary, no food or water," she claimed in the film, per People magazine.

Martha Stewart in a black suit looking perplexed in a crowd of lawyers and reporters after being sentenced to prison

Martha Stewart is photographed in 2004 after being sentenced to five months in prison. (Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

In the documentary, Stewart narrated some of the many letters she personally wrote over the years, with some of them written while she was incarcerated.

"Physical exam, stripped of all clothes. Squat, arms out, cough — embarrassing," she wrote of her first day locked up. In an interview on camera, Stewart confirmed that what you see on the big screen is an accurate portrayal of what actually happens.

"I had to do all that crap that you see in the movies. You can't even believe that that's what you're going through," she remembered.

R.J. Cutler in a grey suit smiles at the premiere of "Martha" with Martha Stewart in a lavender jacket

"Martha" director R.J. Cutler and Martha Stewart appear at the New York premiere of the documentary on Oct. 21. (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Stewart also revealed how she was disciplined after interacting with two female guards.

"Today I saw two very well-dressed ladies walking and I breezed by them, remarking on the beautiful warm morning and how nice they looked. When I realized from the big silver keychain that they were guards, I lightly brushed the chain," she recalled. "Later I was called in to be told never, ever touch a guard without expecting severe reprimand."

Martha Stewart in a white dress with small holes fixes the left side of her hair with her right hand

Martha Stewart recalls the interaction that landed her in solitary confinement. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Stewart said she apologized and moved on, considering she thought "the incident was so minor when it occurred." However, she was then thrown into solitary confinement.

"I was dragged into solitary for touching an officer," Stewart claimed. "No food or water for a day. This was Camp Cupcake, remember? That was the nickname. Camp Cupcake. It was not a cupcake."

A white van is parked outside a West Virginia prison (Alderson Federal Prison Camp) with a green lawn and brick building where Martha Stewart is imprisoned

An exterior shot of Alderson Federal Prison Camp in Alderson, West Virginia, referred to by many as "Camp Cupcake" for its grounds. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a comment on Stewart's claims. Although they would not comment on the actual incident involving Stewart, they told People that the prison "confines offenders in facilities that are safe and humane."

"Every individual is provided with the basic necessities of life including regular meals three times a day and access to potable water regardless of where they are housed," they continued.

Martha Stewart in a lavender jacket soft smiles on the carpet at her documentary premiere

The food in prison troubled Martha Stewart, who is known for her famous recipes. (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Of those regular meals, Stewart was not impressed.

"What worries me is the very poor quality of the food and the unavailablility (sic) off (sic) fresh anything as there are many starches and many carbs, many fat foods. No pure anything," she said in one of her letters.

The "Martha" documentary will be released on Netflix Oct. 30.

