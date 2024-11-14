Mark Wahlberg thankful for his continued 'relationship with God' this holiday season

Mark Wahlberg has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the "Daddy's Home" star shared that he is thankful for his continued "relationship with God" and that he looks forward to diving deeper into his purpose on Earth.

"An opportunity to continue to pursue a purpose-filled life," Wahlberg responded when asked what he is thankful for. "A relationship with God and a purpose-filled life. And I know that all of these things are part of the process to bring people together and connect people again and to find out what my purpose really is, and why He's put me in this position and given me this platform and what to do with it."

The actor has been vocal about his faith in the past, telling Fox News Digital at the opening of his Las Vegas restaurant, Fletcha, "I have to attribute all my success to my faith."

His strong faith has bled into his work on a number of occasions, most notably in the film, "Father Stu," in which he played a former professional boxer struggling with a rare muscular disease, who becomes a Catholic priest.

During a February 2023 appearance on the "Today" show, Wahlberg elaborated on how his faith has "allowed" him to become a better version of himself.

"It's a balance. I don't wanna jam it down anybody's throat, but I do not deny my faith. That's an even bigger sin," he explained. "You know, it's not popular in my industry, but, you know, I cannot deny my faith. It's important for me to share that with people."

Aside from his faith, Wahlberg is also known for his intense fitness routine, previously telling Fox News Digital in 2022, he would wake up at 2:30 in the morning for a two-hour workout from 3:30 to 5:30 AM.

In November, the actor shared a video on Instagram proving his dedication to fitness, explaining he does not let traveling get in the way of him reaching his fitness goals. In the video, he reveals he takes an ice bath everywhere he goes.

"All right, wow. Everywhere we go, we're getting that ice bath. Now, we're getting that ice bath love. Cold life … you know what, hey, I stay living that cold life," Wahlberg says in the video.

The video shows him standing next to a three-tiered cart stacked with ice, before a hotel employee begins filling the tub with the bags of ice.

While at the opening of a new location for his Flecha Cantina restaurant in Town Square in Las Vegas in November, the "Arthur the King" star shared he is opening a gym in Las Vegas which will cater to everyone, no matter their fitness levels.

"We're so excited because, look, we want to change the face of fitness, and we want to create something that's super high-end and luxury with serious training for somebody who's never been in the gym before and the most elite athlete," Wahlberg said.