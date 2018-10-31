Mark Wahlberg: 'There's nothing more important than faith and family'

Nothing is more important to Mark Walhberg than his family and faith.

The actor, who stars in the new film "Instant Family," spoke about the two driving forces in his life in a new interview.

"I've been very blessed and very fortunate. And it's because of the focus that I put on my faith and on my family that have allowed me to accomplish so many things," Walhberg told the Christian Post.

He added, "There's nothing more important than faith and family."

The 47-year-old, who shares four children with his wife of 10 years Rhea Durham, also spoke about a recent trip to New York City where he opted to go to church on a Saturday night instead of a Broadway show.

"That's what it's all about. You know, for me, it's just the way I love to start my day, finish my day," he shared.

Wahlberg co-stars alongside Rose Byrne in the upcoming family film which tells the story about a couple who take in three foster children overnight.

"Just like this movie, this couple brings in three beautiful kids. And there is this kind of honeymoon period. And then there's this very difficult time when reality sets in. But ultimately, they fall madly in love with each other. And they want to fight for these kids," Wahlberg said of the movie.

Wahlberg has been a committed Catholic for many years but doesn’t often talk about his faith.