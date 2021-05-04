Mark Wahlberg reveals he gained 20 pounds in 3 weeks for movie role

Mark Wahlberg has proven his willingness to give up his fit physique for a movie role.

The 49-year-old actor revealed on Tuesday he's gained 20 pounds in just three weeks for his character in the upcoming boxing film "Stu."

"From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking," Wahlberg captioned the shot of his larger belly and thicker arms.

In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in early April, "The Departed" star said his goal was to gain 30 pounds.

MARK WAHLBERG TALKS ABOUT HIS SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE AFTER PAST CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR

"After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I'm challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks," he explained.

Wahlberg said he plans on "eating lots of burgers and lots of buns" to help gain weight. The entertainer added how he's working with a "very smart" professional to help him transform in a healthy way.

But he admitted, "I want to go bakeries. I want to go to Denny’s. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on."

The producer is known for his impressive six-pack abs and his strict eating and exercise routine. Wahlberg made headlines in 2018 for posting his daily schedule at the time which included waking up at 2:30 AM.

MARK WAHLBERG SHOWS OFF 6-MONTH BODY TRANSFORMATION — AND FANS ARE STUNNED: 'UNBELIEVABLE'

He also listed the three protein-filled breakfasts he eats, then a lunch, snack, and dinner, his two workouts per day, a cryo chamber recovery session, and then bedtime by 7:30 PM.

In Wahlberg's new biopic, he plays Father Stuart Long, a boxer who later becomes a priest after retiring because of injuries.

The film is written and directed by Rosalind Ross and the cast also includes Mel Gibson.