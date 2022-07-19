Expand / Collapse search
Faith
Published

Mario Lopez shares photos of his son's first communion: 'Couldn't be more proud'

The 'Saved by the Bell' actor was baptized in the Jordan River in 2018

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Mario Lopez shared several photos Sunday of what he said was his son Dominic’s first communion. 

"Our Dominic had his 1st Holy Communion & we couldn’t be more proud," the TV host wrote on social media while sharing pictures of his wife, Courtney Mazza, Dominic, 8 and their other two children Gia, 11, and Santino, 3. 

Lopez hashtagged the posts "#Catholic," "#1stCommunion" and "#LopezBoys."

While his older sister and younger brother were casually attired in denim and shorts, Dominic looked dapper in a black suit and cross necklace. 

(L - R) Courtney Laine Mazza, Santino Lopez, Mario Lopez, Dominic Lopez and Gia Francesca Lopez attend and event to introduce the Mamitas Hurricane Goblet drink at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on August 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

(L - R) Courtney Laine Mazza, Santino Lopez, Mario Lopez, Dominic Lopez and Gia Francesca Lopez attend and event to introduce the Mamitas Hurricane Goblet drink at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on August 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The "Access Hollywood" host was himself baptized in the Jordan River in Israel in 2018. 

Lopez documented his trip and his baptism on social media.

Dominic Lopez and Mario Lopez speak onstage at the 28th Annual Race To Erase MS: Drive-In Gala at Rose Bowl on June 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. 

Dominic Lopez and Mario Lopez speak onstage at the 28th Annual Race To Erase MS: Drive-In Gala at Rose Bowl on June 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California.  (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

"We are at the Jordan River where John the Baptist baptized Jesus Christ," he said in a video posted to Twitter at the time. "I’m about to get baptized. It’s a beautiful day. There’s a really cool Catholic priest that’s gonna do me the honors. And there’s a sermon going on right now. So I’m going to join these fine folks and then, bam! It’s on!"

He later said, "Just got baptized in the Jordan River. Hallelujah!"

Lopez told Fox News Latino in 2017 that he and his family go to church every Sunday and if he can't for some reason, he makes sure he lights a candle at a church sometime that week.

"I think as I’ve gotten older, I’ve just tried to build a more spiritual muscle in a business that is very unpredictable," he explained. "It’s nice to have something that is consistent in our life – family and faith is that for me."

Mario Lopez enjoying time with his family at the Beautiful Beaches Resort In Turks And Caicos on December 19, 2021 in Providenciales. 

Mario Lopez enjoying time with his family at the Beautiful Beaches Resort In Turks And Caicos on December 19, 2021 in Providenciales.  (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Beaches Resort)

He said in Hollywood religion is often thought of as a controversial topic. 

"Unfortunately, politics and faith, religion, are viewed that way because it’s a very personal thing and beliefs are pretty strong, and not everyone is going to agree with you," he said.

He added, "I am proud of who I am and what I am and being Catholic." 

The "Saved by the Bell" actor told the Today show earlier this month that he wanted his kids' names to be "Italian and we wanted them Catholic." 

He said Dominic is named for his great-grandfather Dominico and St. Dominic. 

"I also just think Dominic sounds cool. We call him Nico for short. He’s got a bunch of nicknames, Dom, Nico Suave," his said of his 8-year-old son. 

