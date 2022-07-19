Mario Lopez shares photos of his son's first communion: 'Couldn't be more proud'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mario Lopez shared several photos Sunday of what he said was his son Dominic’s first communion.

"Our Dominic had his 1st Holy Communion & we couldn’t be more proud," the TV host wrote on social media while sharing pictures of his wife, Courtney Mazza, Dominic, 8 and their other two children Gia, 11, and Santino, 3.

Lopez hashtagged the posts "#Catholic," "#1stCommunion" and "#LopezBoys."

While his older sister and younger brother were casually attired in denim and shorts, Dominic looked dapper in a black suit and cross necklace.

STEVE BURTON STAYS ‘GRATEFUL’ WHEN LIFE THROWS ‘CURVEBALLS’: ‘I HAVE FAITH’

DUSTIN DIAMOND'S ‘SAVED BY THE BELL’ CO-STAR MARIO LOPEZ REFLECTS ON LATE ACTOR: ‘DEFINITELY MADE ME LAUGH’

The "Access Hollywood" host was himself baptized in the Jordan River in Israel in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lopez documented his trip and his baptism on social media.

"We are at the Jordan River where John the Baptist baptized Jesus Christ," he said in a video posted to Twitter at the time. "I’m about to get baptized. It’s a beautiful day. There’s a really cool Catholic priest that’s gonna do me the honors. And there’s a sermon going on right now. So I’m going to join these fine folks and then, bam! It’s on!"

He later said, "Just got baptized in the Jordan River. Hallelujah!"

Lopez told Fox News Latino in 2017 that he and his family go to church every Sunday and if he can't for some reason, he makes sure he lights a candle at a church sometime that week.

"I think as I’ve gotten older, I’ve just tried to build a more spiritual muscle in a business that is very unpredictable," he explained. "It’s nice to have something that is consistent in our life – family and faith is that for me."

He said in Hollywood religion is often thought of as a controversial topic.

"Unfortunately, politics and faith, religion, are viewed that way because it’s a very personal thing and beliefs are pretty strong, and not everyone is going to agree with you," he said.

He added, "I am proud of who I am and what I am and being Catholic."

The "Saved by the Bell" actor told the Today show earlier this month that he wanted his kids' names to be "Italian and we wanted them Catholic."

He said Dominic is named for his great-grandfather Dominico and St. Dominic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I also just think Dominic sounds cool. We call him Nico for short. He’s got a bunch of nicknames, Dom, Nico Suave," his said of his 8-year-old son.