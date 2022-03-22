Expand / Collapse search
Marilyn Monroe
Published

Iconic Marilyn Monroe image created by Andy Warhol coming to auction

The image is estimated to sell for $200 million.

Associated Press
An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie’s auction house estimating the price at around $200 million.

The silkscreen image known as "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red, is slated to be part of a week of sales in May, Christie's said Monday.

An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction.

If it met the sale estimate, the 1964 painting would be the most expensive 20th-century artwork to be auctioned, Christie's said.

The proceeds of the sale would go to the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, which is putting the painting up for auction.

Christie’s auction house estimating the price for Warhol's picture of Marilyn Monroe at around $200 million. (Getty Images)

The foundation aims to help children with health care and educational programs.

Warhol created more than one image of Monroe; this particular painting has been exhibited in museums around the world.

If the photo of Monroe meets the sale estimate, the 1964 painting would be the most expensive 20th-century artwork to be auctioned, Christie's said. (Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt/Pix Inc./The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

