Marilyn Monroe family secrets revealed in new documentary ‘Marilyn, Her Final Secret’: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New family secrets are surfacing regarding Marilyn Monroe.

In a new documentary titled, "Marilyn, Her Final Secret," shows the latest peek into Monroe’s life and claims to answer one major question, the identity of her biological father.

According to Variety, Label News concluded filming on the new 1-hour documentary, which included a DNA test to help identify Monroe’s father, who she never met.

According to the outlet, producers tested a strain of her hair, obtained postmortem in 1962, which was then compared against a saliva swab from the great-grandchild of her suspected father, Charles Stanley Gifford.

FRANK SINATRA WAS ‘HAUNTED’ BY MARILYN MONROE’S DEATH, PAL CLAIMS: ‘HE NEVER GOT OVER IT’

The documentary is set to be released in June on the French channel Toute l'Histoire.

The director of the documentary, Francois Pomes, shared with the outlet that this project reveals a "family secret."

The French director detailed his experience working on the film and said, "The thing that touched me the most was seeing the reaction of Gifford's family who were overwhelmed by this irrefutable evidence."

Monroe rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s with successful film roles where she took on the part of the comedic "blonde bombshell," subsequently, becoming a major "sex symbol" in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Although Monroe’s professional accomplishments were vast, the star’s personal life also became a major topic of discussion in the 50s and 60s pop culture.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Whether it was her high-profile relationship and marriage with baseball legend Joe DiMaggio or her infamous relationship with both President John. F. Kennedy and brother-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, the actress’ life was always subject to high-scrutiny and in the forefront of Hollywood limelight.

When Monroe shockingly passed away on August 4, 1962, from what is considered a barbiturate overdose, her personal relationships suddenly became the subject of elaborate conspiracy theories by those who questioned the actresses’ reported cause of death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A separate documentary is coming to Netflix April 27, diving into the death of Monroe. This project is titled, "The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes" which highlights with those who new the actress best, sharing a new perspective leading up to her tragic death.

Fox News' Joshua Dudzik contributed to this report.