Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Marilyn Monroe
Published

Marilyn Monroe family secrets revealed in new documentary ‘Marilyn, Her Final Secret’: report

Documentarians had Monroe’s DNA tested to identify her biological father, who she never met

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 3/28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 3/28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New family secrets are surfacing regarding Marilyn Monroe.

In a new documentary titled, "Marilyn, Her Final Secret," shows the latest peek into Monroe’s life and claims to answer one major question, the identity of her biological father.

According to Variety, Label News concluded filming on the new 1-hour documentary, which included a DNA test to help identify Monroe’s father, who she never met. 

New details pertaining to Marilyn Monroe's family have reportedly surfaced in a new documentary.  

New details pertaining to Marilyn Monroe's family have reportedly surfaced in a new documentary.   (Getty Images)

According to the outlet, producers tested a strain of her hair, obtained postmortem in 1962, which was then compared against a saliva swab from the great-grandchild of her suspected father, Charles Stanley Gifford. 

FRANK SINATRA WAS ‘HAUNTED’ BY MARILYN MONROE’S DEATH, PAL CLAIMS: ‘HE NEVER GOT OVER IT’

The documentary is set to be released in June on the French channel Toute l'Histoire.

The director of the documentary, Francois Pomes, shared with the outlet that this project reveals a "family secret." 

The French director detailed his experience working on the film and said, "The thing that touched me the most was seeing the reaction of Gifford's family who were overwhelmed by this irrefutable evidence."

Monroe rose to fame in the 50s and 60s, becoming a major "sex symbol" before her tragic death in 1962. 

Monroe rose to fame in the 50s and 60s, becoming a major "sex symbol" before her tragic death in 1962.  (Getty Images)

Monroe rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s with successful film roles where she took on the part of the comedic "blonde bombshell," subsequently, becoming a major "sex symbol" in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Although Monroe’s professional accomplishments were vast, the star’s personal life also became a major topic of discussion in the 50s and 60s pop culture. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Whether it was her high-profile relationship and marriage with baseball legend Joe DiMaggio or her infamous relationship with both President John. F. Kennedy and brother-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, the actress’ life was always subject to high-scrutiny and in the forefront of Hollywood limelight.

When Monroe shockingly passed away on August 4, 1962, from what is considered a barbiturate overdose, her personal relationships suddenly became the subject of elaborate conspiracy theories by those who questioned the actresses’ reported cause of death.

The new documentary reportedly tests a strand of Monroe's hair to a saliva swab from a great-grandchild of her rumored father, Charles Gifford. 

The new documentary reportedly tests a strand of Monroe's hair to a saliva swab from a great-grandchild of her rumored father, Charles Gifford.  ( Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A separate documentary is coming to Netflix April 27, diving into the death of Monroe. This project is titled, "The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes" which highlights with those who new the actress best, sharing a new perspective leading up to her tragic death.

Fox News' Joshua Dudzik contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending