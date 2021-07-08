Marilyn Manson released on bail after turning himself in on assault charges: police

Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to authorities in Los Angeles on an active arrest warrant in connection to assault charges he is facing in New Hampshire, Fox News has confirmed.

The Gilford Police Department said the shock rocker, 52, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered himself to law enforcement in L.A. on July 2 and finally answered an October 2019 arrest warrant "for acts alleged to have occurred on August 19, 2019, while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH."

The warrant was issued for two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault.

Manson was processed and released on personal recognizance bail under the conditions that he does not commit a federal, state or local crime while on release and that he appears at all court proceedings as ordered.

MARILYN MANSON’S FORMER ASSISTANT SUES FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT, BATTERY

Furthermore, Manson must advise the court in writing of all changes of addresses within 24-hours of doing so and he is to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Manson has been given an unspecified court date to appear at the 4th Circuit Court, District Division in Laconia, New Hampshire.

A rep for Manson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

MARILYN MANSON'S ONGOING ABUSE SCANDAL LED BY EVAN RACHEL WOOD DISRUPTS MUSIC, TV CAREER

Police told Fox News in May that Manson was performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019, when the alleged simple assaults occurred.

Authorities explained that in New Hampshire, arrest warrants can be issued by bail commissioners and thus, the initial assault report was investigated and an arrest warrant affidavit was prepared by the investigating officer.

The affidavit was then presented to a bail commissioner and reviewed for probable cause – which police said they found through their investigation and an arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 8, 2019.

Police have not released the name of the videographer, but authorities previously relayed to Fox News that the video person was subcontracted by a local company to film the concert and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.

Manson’s attorney, Howard King issued a statement to Fox News at the time, calling allegations from showgoers to People magazine that Manson "shot snot" out of his nose, "ludicrous."

MARILYN MANSON 'IMMEDIATELY' DROPPED FROM RECORD LABEL FOLLOWING ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

"It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera," the statement read. "This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply."

Added King: "This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout."

One of the concertgoers alleged to People that Manson had no regard for the cameraperson when he allegedly carried on spitting at the photog during the performance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated. He noticed this and kept purposely spitting on her camera," the supposed attendee claimed. "I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed."

Manson is also facing separate allegations of rape and abuse from other women.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.