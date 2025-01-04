Donny Osmond praises late Elvis Presley for one piece of advice he received as early teen

Donny Osmond is remembering the best advice he received from the "king" of rock ‘n’ roll.

Osmond, 67, recalled the words of wisdom from Elvis Presley that resonated with him at a young age.

"I remember when we were talking to Elvis one day, our family even. He said, 'If I could do it all over again, I'd get closer to my fans,'" Osmond told People.

"I was 14 at the time when he said that. And it really, really influenced me that a guy this big, you know, the 'king' of rock ‘n’ roll, says he wishes he could get closer to his fans 'cause he was so isolated. That's one of the reasons why I do it, because that came from the ‘king.’"

In 2017, Osmond opened up about his encounters with Presley on the ITV show "Lorraine" and how he was the "nicest guy." He added that Presley reminded him of the importance of being a "real person."

Osmond continued to explain how he'd taken a more modern approach with social media in 2024 and said he "really enjoys" engaging with his fans as he reflected on his illustrious musical career.

"Can you imagine what I could have done with social media and the 'Puppy Love' days?" he remarked.

Osmond's comments came on the same day his brother, Wayne, a founding member of The Osmond Brothers, died at 73 of a massive stroke on New Year’s Day. Wayne was also the brother of entertainer Marie Osmond.

"Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children," the Osmond family said in a statement posted Thursday on the Facebook page of Wayne's daughter, Amy Osmond Cook.

"His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world.

"He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert," the family added. "We love him and will miss him dearly."

Donny also took to Instagram to pay tribute to his older brother.

"My dear brother Wayne passed away peacefully last night from a stroke," Donny wrote. "I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to visit him in the hospital before he passed. Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone.

"I’m sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother," he added. "Even though we are separated in this mortal life, I know that by the grace and resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we will have the opportunity to be with Wayne for eternity.

"I love you, Wayne."