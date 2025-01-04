Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music

Donny Osmond praises late Elvis Presley for one piece of advice he received as early teen

Donny Osmond also paid tribute to his older brother Wayne, who died of a massive stroke New Year's Day

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Donny Osmond on whether he and sister Marie would do another Las Vegas residency together Video

Donny Osmond on whether he and sister Marie would do another Las Vegas residency together

The 66-year-old and his younger sister had a residency in Las Vegas that ran for 11 years until 2019.

Donny Osmond is remembering the best advice he received from the "king" of rock ‘n’ roll.

Osmond, 67, recalled the words of wisdom from Elvis Presley that resonated with him at a young age. 

"I remember when we were talking to Elvis one day, our family even. He said, 'If I could do it all over again, I'd get closer to my fans,'" Osmond told People.

THE OSMOND BROTHERS FOUNDING MEMBER WAYNE OSMOND DEAD AT 73

donny osmond elvis

Donny Osmond, left, shared the best advice he received from Elvis Presley at a young age. (Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"I was 14 at the time when he said that. And it really, really influenced me that a guy this big, you know, the 'king' of rock ‘n’ roll, says he wishes he could get closer to his fans 'cause he was so isolated. That's one of the reasons why I do it, because that came from the ‘king.’"

In 2017, Osmond opened up about his encounters with Presley on the ITV show "Lorraine" and how he was the "nicest guy." He added that Presley reminded him of the importance of being a "real person."

Osmond continued to explain how he'd taken a more modern approach with social media in 2024 and said he "really enjoys" engaging with his fans as he reflected on his illustrious musical career. 

"Can you imagine what I could have done with social media and the 'Puppy Love' days?" he remarked. 

Elvis Presley

Presley reminded Osmond of the importance of being a "real person." (Getty Images)

MARIE OSMOND OPENS UP ABOUT FAMILY'S HEALTH ISSUES, HOW FAITH GETS HER THROUGH TROUBLED TIMES

Osmond's comments came on the same day his brother, Wayne, a founding member of The Osmond Brothers, died at 73 of a massive stroke on New Year’s Day. Wayne was also the brother of entertainer Marie Osmond.

"Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children," the Osmond family said in a statement posted Thursday on the Facebook page of Wayne's daughter, Amy Osmond Cook. 

Wayne Osmond

Wayne Osmond died of a massive stroke. He was 73.  (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world.

"He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert," the family added. "We love him and will miss him dearly."

Osmond family

The Osmonds — Jimmy, left back; Marie; Donny; Alan, left front; Wayne; Merril; and Jay. (Getty Images)

Donny also took to Instagram to pay tribute to his older brother. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My dear brother Wayne passed away peacefully last night from a stroke," Donny wrote. "I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to visit him in the hospital before he passed. Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother," he added. "Even though we are separated in this mortal life, I know that by the grace and resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we will have the opportunity to be with Wayne for eternity.

"I love you, Wayne."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Related Topics

Trending