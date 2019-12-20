Mariah Carey releases new video for 'All I Want for Christmas is You' 25 years after release

Nothing can slow Mariah Carey down, not even a quarter of a century.

The 49-year-old singer has released a new music video for her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas" 25 years after the release of the song and it's original video.

The video features Carey in all her Christmas glory performing her song in a white and wintery wonderland with a chorus of candy-cane striped dancer and wind-up nutcrackers.

Carey's song recently hit number one for the first time, a feat that the singer told Billboard she "didn't expect."

"I definitely didn’t expect it to hit number one, two weeks before Christmas," she said. "I just want to thank everybody. I want the world to have the best holiday ever."

Similarly, "All I Want" holds the record for being streamed more times than any other song within 24 hours, which Carey feels speaks to her adaptability as an artist.

"I think that’s very important," she said. "People want to say, 'She’s a physical [albums] artist. She doesn’t understand or know [streaming]. It’s a different business.' Then why did the song break the record for most streamed song within one day?"