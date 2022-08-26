Maria Shriver enjoys a day out as she takes a break from work for 'spiritual maintenance'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maria Shriver was spotted out and about in Santa Monica, California as she takes a step back from work for the month of August.

Shriver, 66, kept it casual for her outing in a white t-shirt and black yoga pants. The NBC News correspondent had her bangs pulled back out of her face.

Shriver is currently building a home in the area and had stopped by the construction site to check on progress.

ARNOLD SHWARZENEGGER AND MARIA SHRIVER THROUGH THE YEARS

Shriver's day out comes as she finishes up her month-long break from work. The former First Lady of California announced her break on Instagram weeks ago.

"One practice I instituted a few years ago is taking the month of August away from work—away from writing my weekly column in @thesundaypaper, and away from my work at @nbcnews and @womensalzmovement. And now I’ve added @moshlife to my plate. I’ve been known to put too many things on my plate, so stepping back allows me to reflect on what I’m doing and why I’m doing it," she wrote on Instagram at the beginning of the month. "It allows me to look at everything on my plate and look for breathing space. It’s given me the chance to reboot."

Shriver went on to encourage others to take a break from work every once in a while.

"I hope you too can find some time to reboot," the journalist wrote. "Your light, your presence, your joy, and your fire are all desperately needed in our world. Our world needs people like you to help others unlike yourself. So take the time you need to reconnect with all that is yours. Your world will thank you. Our world will thank you. See you in September!"

She added: "#closedforspiritualmaintenence."

Besides her journalism career, Shriver is well known for her previous marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two married in April 1986, but Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after news broke that the actor had an affair with the family's housekeeper.

The former couple's divorce was finalized in December 2021. Shriver and Schwarzenegger's property settlement had kept the divorce from being finalized all these years.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver's relationship fell apart after the former California governor secretly fathered a child with their housekeeper Mildred Baena in 1996. Schwarzenegger has maintained a relationship with Joseph, the son he shares with Baena.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver have children as well. The former couple shares sons, Patrick and Christopher, along with their daughters, Christina and Katherine.