Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced

Shriver filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in 2011 after 25 years of marriage

By Lauryn Overhultz , Julius Young | Fox News
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced, court sources confirm to Fox News Digital.

Shriver, 66, initially filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger, 74, in July 2011. 

Shriver and Schwarzenegger's property settlement has kept the divorce from being finalized all these years.

The divorce came after news broke that the actor had secretly fathered a child with the family's housekeeper Mildred Baena in 1996. Schwarzenegger has maintained a relationship with the son he shares with Beana, Joseph.

