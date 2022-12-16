Margot Robbie shows skin, Olivia Wilde goes sheer at Brad Pitt 'Babylon' premiere

Olivia Wilde, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt turned heads as they stepped out for the "Babylon" global premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Robbie, 32, stars in the unreleased film that focuses on the pursuit of aspiring actors in Hollywood. She stunned in a cut-out, asymmetrical dress that had a black hood. Wilde opted for dramatic makeup, with a black gown that showed some skin with a sheer bottom half.

Pitt, who also stars in the film, was seen on Thursday night in a tuxedo with a classic white shirt, and he left the top button undone.

Tobey Maguire – who plays James McKay in the upcoming film – brought his daughter, Ruby, 16, to the premiere. He shares both of his children, including son Otis, with Jennifer Meyer.

The star-studded cast also includes Phoebe Tonkin, Diego Calva, Samara Weaving, Max Minghella and Chloe Fineman.

Kelly Rowland attended the "Babylon" premiere in a glamorous, floor-length red gown and a pixie-cut hairstyle.

"Babylon" stars Robbie as Nellie LaRoy, and Pitt as Jack Conrad. The movie marks the third time the two have worked together. They both appeared in "The Big Short" in 2015 and were in "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood" in 2019.

Robbie recently opened up in an interview with E! News that her character’s spontaneous kiss with Pitt’s character was not originally written in the script.

"That wasn't in the script," Robbie shared of the kissing scene. "But I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.'"

Pitt addressed the improvised kiss on the "Babylon" red carpet to Entertainment Tonight.

"No, not necessarily," he said when asked about Robbie improvising the smooch. "There's always room for character interpretation."

Robbie also talked about the conversation she had with director Damien Chazelle that led to the magical moment.

"I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,'" she said. "And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could — wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’"

Robbie said that she and Chazelle agreed that the kiss worked for her character. When it came time to film the scene, the kiss ended up being a moment that Damien knew needed to make the final cut.

The drama-comedy film hits theaters right on time for the holidays on Dec. 23.