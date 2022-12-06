Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie's kiss in 'Babylon' wasn't in the script — it was improvised by Robbie

Margot Robbie wasn't going to let the opportunity to share a kiss with Brad Pitt pass her by. The two both star in the movie "Babylon," releasing next month. In the movie, the two co-stars share a kiss, a moment that was not written in the script and was instead improvised by none other than Robbie herself.

Robbie talked about the moment in a recent interview with E! News.

"That wasn't in the script," Robbie shared of the kissing scene. "But I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.'"

Robbie also talked about the conversation she had with director Damien Chazelle that led to the magical moment.

"I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,'" she said. "And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could — wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’"

Robbie said that she and Chazelle agreed that the kiss worked for her character. When it came time to film the scene, the kiss ended up being a moment that Damien knew needed to make the final cut.

"He was like, 'No, do it again. That really works,'" Robbie explained.

Pitt wasn't the only one that Robbie locked lips with during the filming of the upcoming movie. The "Wolf of Wall Street" actress shared that she also kissed co-star Katherine Waterston.

"I actually kissed Katherine [Waterston], as well, but I don't know if that made the cut," Robbie said during the interview.

"Babylon" stars Robbie as Nellie LaRoy and Pitt as Jack Conrad. The movie marks the third time the two have worked together. They both appeared in "The Big Short" in 2015 and were in "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" in 2019.

"Babylon" comes out in theaters on Dec. 23.