Maren Morris says female musicians 'feel like they have to choose' between touring and starting a family

Maren Morris is refusing to choose between motherhood and touring.

The "My Church" singer took to Instagram to share a message of encouragement to mothers-to-be traveling for their music.

The photo featured Morris showing off her belly alongside her bandmember Annie Clements, who is also expecting.

"So unbelievably happy for you @annieclements! I love that we’ll get to experience this new-mom-on-the-road life together," said Morris in the caption. "I know there are so many women who feel like they have to choose between being a touring musician + starting a family. I never wanted my people to choose."

Morris, 29, announced in October that she and husband, fellow country singer Ryan Hurd, are expecting a baby boy.

"I think it’s a great conversation to have if you’re an artist who employs women," continued Morris. "So let’s shred for 90 minutes and then go rock these babes to sleep on the bus with a glass of wine."

Morris and Clements are currently performing around the world following the release of Morris' album "GIRL."

The singer recently made a pit stop in Hawaii where she posted a photo showing off her baby bump.

"Someone send a good virgin colada recipe," she said in the caption. "#2ndTrimester."

Hurd, 33, wrote in the comments, simply saying, "Hello babies."