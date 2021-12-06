Mandy Moore honors airline pilot father as he retires after 42 years: 'I hope you’re proud'

Mandy Moore is paying tribute to her father.

The actress' dad recently hit 65, which means he's required to retire from his job as a pilot for American Airlines, where he's worked for over four decades.

To celebrate the milestone, Moore, 37, took to Instagram to share several photos, including a sweet snap of herself and her father sitting in the cockpit of an airplane.

Another one of the pics featured a throwback snap of the former pilot, while another showed off a cake festively dressed for the occasion.

"My dad, Captain Don, is on his last flight as an @americanair captain," she began in the caption. "It’s the end of an era for our family. After 42 years at the company, he’s reached the mandatory retirement age (65) and he’s saying goodbye to a career that he’s always claimed felt more like a hobby."

The "This Is Us" actress continued to gush over her father and express astonishment at his long-running career.

"To have spent 2/3 of your life at one job; to have raised 3 children and made a living doing something you’re so deeply passionate about is an absolute gift," she said. "I hope you’re proud, Dad…. because there are so many of us who sure are celebrating this milestone."

Moore concluded: "Can’t wait for your next chapter and all of the unfiltered Grandpa time Gus is about to experience!! We LOVE YOU!!!"

The star welcomed her first son, August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith in Feb. 2021. She shares the little guy with Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

American Airlines responded to the actress' post on their own story, re-sharing her congratulatory message.

"We love to hear our team members' stories!" read their post. "Congrats to Capt. Moore on his retirement after 42 years on the flight deck!"

