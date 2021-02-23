Mandy Moore welcomes baby boy August: 'He was punctual and arrived right on his due date'

Congratulations to new mom Mandy Moore.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the birth of her son, August Harrison Goldsmith, who was born "right on his due date."

"Gus is here 💙💙💙💙," Moore wrote. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents."

"We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," Moore continued.

Many of Moore’s celebrity friends took to the comments to congratulate the singer on the birth of August.

"Congrats Mandy!!❤️," said actress Kiernan Shipka.

"Congratulations!!!" Jenna Fischer, best known for her role as Pam Beesly in "The Office," wrote.

"GUS!! We have a Gus in our family too," Kimberly Williams-Paisley said. "Congratulations! ❤️😁."

Moore announced that she was expecting a son in September.

The star shared three black-and-white photographs at the time featuring herself and husband Taylor Goldsmith, 35, who was seen resting his hand on his wife's growing belly in each of the pics.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," Moore wrote in the caption, adding a blue heart emoji.

This is the first child for Moore and Goldsmith, a musician she married in 2018.

