'The Mandalorian' star Pedro Pascal memorializes Rittenhouse attackers, says they were 'murdered'

Pedro Pascal, the lead actor in the Disney+ Star Wars series " The Mandalorian ," tweeted in memory of Kyle Rittenhouse's attackers Saturday and claimed they were "murdered."

"Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 27, murdered August 25th, 2020. Rest In Peace," Pascal tweeted.

Rosenbaum was a convicted sex offender in Arizona who was barred from possessing a firearm according to the Associated Press. Huber, who chased after Rittenhouse with a skateboard, had been convicted of domestic abuse and disorderly conduct in 2018, and also served a prison stint in 2012 for choking his brother.

Pascal's tweet came a day after jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin , acquitted Rittenhouse, 18, on all charges related to the deaths of Rosenbaum and Huber, whom he shot in August 2020 during a riot in the city.

The shootings occurred on the second night of rioting and violence in the small Wisconsin town after the police shooting of Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance call. The police officer involved in that shooting faced no charges at either the state or federal level after investigations found Blake was reaching for a knife when he was shot.

Rittenhouse, who argued that he shot the men in self-defense, would have faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty and convicted of first-degree intentional homicide .

Pascal, who plays the titular character in "The Mandalorian" and starred in the Netflix hit series "Narcos," has drawn attention before because of posts he made to his social media accounts, which are replete with political statements.

In 2020, he posted a since-deleted tweet likening Trump supporters to Nazis and Confederates, according to the New York Post .

Pascal's costar, Gina Carano, was fired from "The Mandalorian" after stoking controversy for conservative-leaning posts she made on social media, including one in which she compared today's political divide to events in Nazi Germany .

She had previously caught backlash for other comments about COVID-19, the use of gender pronouns, and election fraud. She claimed that Pascal, whose pronouns are in his Twitter bio, "helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios."

Pascal's tweet about Rosenbaum and Huber echoed that of actor Mark Ruffalo, who has starred as Bruce Banner/the Hulk in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo. #ReimagineKenosha," Ruffalo wrote on the day Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges.

Other Disney actors opined on the Rittenhouse verdict, such as voice actor Liam O'Brien, who performed in the animated TV series "Star Wars Rebels."

"No f---ing justice," O'Brien tweeted, to which actress Aimee Carrero replied, "Burn it all down." Carrero voiced Disney's first Latina fairy tale princess in the animated series "Elena of Avalor."

When actor Travis Wester inquired whether Carrero's call to action included her own home and neighborhood, Carrero responded, "The system, mayonnaise," apparently referring to Wester's race. "Burn the system down."

Neither Disney nor Lucasfilm immediately responded to Fox News' request for comment.

