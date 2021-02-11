'Mandalorian' fans baffled after Gina Carano was fired but Pedro Pascal wasn't: 'Clear hypocrisy at Lucasfilm'

Gina Carano was dropped from her role on Disney’s "The Mandalorian" after comparing today's political divide to the events in Nazi Germany on social media – but her now-former castmate received a pass for making a similar comparison, and many critics are pointing out the hypocrisy.

As a result, a similar 2018 tweet from "Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal doing essentially the same thing was unearthed Thursday, leaving fans confused about why only one of the actors was punished.

The conservative Carano, who played Cara Dune on the popular Disney+ series, is "not currently employed by" Lucasfilm, the company confirmed in a statement Wednesday. Additionally, the statement said that "there are no plans for" the actress to be employed by Lucasfilm "in the future."

Carano, 38, has drawn ire in the past over a handful of political statements that have irked fans, such as messages about face masks and voter fraud. Her comments this week, however, created quite the divide among social media users, with some calling for the actress' firing with the hashtag #FireGinaCarano while others ripped Disney -- parent company to Lucasfilm and the "Star Wars" franchise -- and its streaming service, Disney+.

But, the liberal Pascal, who has played the show’s title character, The Mandalorian, used the hashtag #ThisisAmerica to caption side-by-side images. The top image was said to show children confined by barbed wire in Nazi Germany circa 1944, while the bottom image was purported to be from the United States in 2018 -- although multiple reports indicated the photo actually showed Palestinian children in the West Bank years earlier. Pascal’s 2018 message came at the height of a controversy over the "zero-tolerance" immigration policy under the Trump administration at the time.

Pascal also posted a now-deleted tweet in 2020 that compared Trump supporters to Nazis, the New York Post noted.

Lucasfilm and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Columnist and radio host Tim Young described it as a double standard plaguing the popular ‘Star Wars’ spinoff.

"There's a clear hypocrisy at Lucasfilm where Pedro Pascal can hyperbolically compare Trump's politics to Nazi Germany, but Gina Carano can't to the point that she'll be fired. Hollywood blacklisting conservatives has been known before -- now we can confirm it," Young told Fox News.

Young, who was a fan of "The Mandalorian," said he thought the hypocrisy could be the last straw when it came to his support of the franchise.

"After the awful new trilogy, ‘The Mandalorian’ made me a fan of Star Wars again, but Disney just killed it with their political bigotry," Young said, predicting that Lucasfilm might not be finished catering to liberals.

"Bill Burr is hated by the woke left for his comedy," Young said. "He’s probably next."

This is hardly the first controversy to plague Disney, which is often criticized for its ties to China. Disney famously fired and subsequently rehired "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn in 2019 after decade-old tweets resurfaced in which he joked about topics including pedophilia and rape.

