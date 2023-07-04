Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Madonna 'recovering at home' after ICU scare, longtime friend Rosie O'Donnell says

Rosie O'Donnell revealed Madonna is 'good' after 'several day stay' in the hospital

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Madonna alert after being hospitalized for infection Video

Madonna alert after being hospitalized for infection

NYU Langone professor of medicine Dr. Marc Siegel explains pop superstar Madonna’s bacterial infection landing her in the hospital.

Rosie O'Donnell reminisced on better days filming "A League of Their Own" with her best buddy, Madonna.

O'Donnell answered fan questions on an Instagram post featuring the pair from their Rockford Peaches days, and admitted Madonna was "recovering at home" after a hospital stint in the intensive care unit (ICU.)

The 64-year-old "Like a Virgin" singer was rushed to the hospital last week, according to Madonna's longtime talent manager Guy Oseary. He also revealed dates on her Celebration World Tour would be rescheduled.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Madonna's representatives for comment. 

MADONNA HOSPITALIZED FOR ‘SERIOUS BACTERIAL INFECTION’ THAT REQUIRED ICU STAY

Rosie O'Donnell hugs Madonna in New York City

Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna have been best friends since meeting on "A League of Their Own" in 1991. (Richard Corkery)

One follower simply stated, "@Rosie give us an update."

"She is recovering at home - she is very strong in general," O'Donnell responded.

MADONNA'S KIDS REPORTEDLY BY HER SIDE AMID HOSPITALIZATION: WHO ARE LOURDES ROCCO, DAVID AND MERCY?

Another fan wrote, "God bless her I hope she’s ok, I don’t care about the tour." Rosie responded with a heart emoji and added, "shes good."

The comedian first met the Queen of Pop while filming "A League of Their Own" in 1991. 

Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna at the premiere of "A League of Their Own"

The pair became fast friends after working together on the Penny Marshall film. (Sonia Moskowitz)

Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show"

Madonna would visit Rosie on her former daytime talk show. (Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)

Director Penny Marshall sat at the helm of the sports flick based on the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Téa Leoni, Jon Lovitz and Bill Pullman, to name a few. 

Pop icon Madonna was hospitalized and required a stay in the ICU after developing a "serious" infection, according to her team.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead (sic) to a several day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Madonna previously canceled a string of shows on her last tour in 2019, due to a knee injury, and ultimately ended the tour early.

"We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," Oseary added.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel said a number of different issues could cause concern and prompt immediate attention. 

"Most commonly, I would be concerned about the possibility of pneumonia or a urinary infection that spread to the blood and the lungs," he told Fox News Digital.

Madonna wears white top hat and strums guitar at concert

Madonna was forced to reschedule her highly-anticipated Celebration World Tour after being hospitalized in intensive care unit last weekend. (Elisabetta Villa)

"A stay in the ICU is very serious, and it shows that someone was in a life-threatening situation. If they get out of the ICU, it’s very optimistic that they’re then going to recover."

The "Vogue" singer planned to launch her Celebration World Tour in July, which also marked her 40-year anniversary in the entertainment industry.

Fans have previously dealt with concert woes from the Queen of Pop after she canceled shows on her Madame X Tour in 2019. 

In February, Madge mourned the loss of her older brother, Anthony Ciccone. 

