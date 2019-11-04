‘Madam Secretary’ on-set fight erupts during break: report

Police working on the set of “Madam Secretary” in Whippany, N.J.. on Friday had to quell a situation after a fight reportedly broke out, according to TMZ.

Per the outlet, the incident occurred between a craft services employee and a background actor. TMZ reported that there were several hundred background actors who were hired that day to film a scene, in which Téa Leoni – the actress who plays the lead character, Elizabeth McCord -- gives a speech.

According to the gossip site, during a filming break, one actor allegedly cut in front of many other extras in line for snacks and coffee. After a female craft services employee witnessed the actor attempting to cut in, she asked the performer to move to the back of the line, which was when things reportedly escalated.

Insiders told TMZ that the fight allegedly broke out when the hired extra shoved the female craft service employee and was punched in the face by the employee’s husband who was also a member of craft services.

Sources further told the site that the hired actor landed on the snacks table and was allegedly pummeled several more times by the husband before officers arrived.

“We had three officers working the detail and it was contained quickly,” police told People on Monday. “The only injury was to the individual who got punched.”

According to TMZ, the actor who was beaten was transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries and no arrests have been mafe.

“Madam Secretary” is currently airing its sixth and final season.

CBS did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.