Aaron and Jordan Rodgers are working on rebuilding their relationship after feud: reports

Brothers Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Rodgers are reportedly in the process of mending broken fences.

The NFL quarterback and the reality TV star have been estranged for a number of years, but a source is telling E! News that Aaron's new girlfriend, retired racecar driver Danica Patrick, is encouraging them to rebuild their relationship.

"Things between Aaron and his family are improving, slowly, but it is happening," the source said. "Aaron is back on speaking terms with his family, including his brother Jordan, and it's really all happening with the help of Danica, who is bridging the gap between everyone."

AARON RODGERS’ ‘GAME OF THRONES’ CAMEO IN PENULTIMATE EPISODE CAUSES SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY

"She is doing everything she can to bring the Rodgers clan back together and help them return to being a real family once again," the source added.

"Danica has been a real guiding and loving force for Aaron," explained the insider. "He is in an entirely different place these days, and his family has been open to this reconciliation. They were at one time [a] very close family, so it's a sore subject for them, but they are all working on it."

The Rodgers' family broken dynamic was a storyline on Season 12 of "The Bachelorette" in 2016 when Jordan competed and won Jojo Fletcher's final rose. The pair are currently planning their wedding.

Aaron at the time said in an interview with WISN: "I haven't seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn't really affected me a whole lot.

AARON RODGERS' BROTHER JORDAN SLAMS OLIVIA MUNN FOR TALKING ABOUT HIS FAMILY DRAMA

"As far as those kinds of things go, I've always found that it's a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I'm just — I'm not going to speak on those things," he added. "But I wish him well in the competition."

Their brother, Luke Rodgers, said on the show during hometown dates, "It's something we don't really like to talk about a lot. It pains both of us not to have that relationship. We miss our brother. We just are trusting that God brings things full circle. And just wish that everything would just get back to us being a family."

Aaron reportedly did not attend Luke's wedding in April.

Rodgers patriarch, Ed, also admitted to there being bad blood in a 2017 New York Times interview. “Fame can change things,” he said at the time.

AARON RODGERS COMPLIMENTS 'DOUBLY AWESOME' GIRLFRIEND DANICA PATRICK

And last November, Jordan shaded Aaron on social media for supposedly ignoring his family during the California wildfires while he later pledged to donate $1 million to the recovery efforts.

“PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE,” Jordan tweeted. “But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe … Everything else just feels like an act.”