Luke Perry's son Jack looks like his twin at New York Comic Con

Luke Perry might be gone but his kids are continuing his legacy.

The actor's son, Jack, who is a pro wrestler and goes by the name Jungle Boy, was photographed at New York Comic Con on Friday and his resemblance to Luke is uncanny.

The 22-year-old was in town to promote All Elite Wrestling, which just made its debut on TNT on Thursday night.

Jack celebrated the accomplishment on social media. "Awesome tv debut last night for @aewonthnt! History in the making," he wrote.

Luke died in March at only 52 years old after suffering a massive stroke.

In July, Jack opened up about his father's death to Entertainment Tonight, saying "the thing that I'm most proud of about my dad, always, is that he was a really good guy."

"And you know, not everyone got the chance to know him. But I think the outreach and support, I think it kind of shows that. I'm happy to see it. He was loved by everybody and it's nice to see that from everybody and it's a nice thing."

He also first paid tribute to Luke a few days after his death in an emotional post on Instagram. "He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad," he wrote.

"He loved [and] supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I've learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for. I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth. "I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you dad."

Luke was also survived by his 19-year-old daughter and Jack's sister, Sophie.