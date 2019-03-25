Luke Perry’s daughter says she’s missing actor ‘a little extra today’ weeks after his death

Luke Perry’s daughter continued to mourn the loss of her father weeks after he died following a massive stroke.

Sophie Perry posted a selfie on Saturday of her and the 52-year-old actor, who died on March 4, while they were sitting in a car. Sophie is pictured holding a dog in her arm as Perry smiles while wearing sunglasses.

“Miss him a little extra today,” Sophie, 18, wrote in the Instagram post.

Perry died five days after he was taken to the hospital in late February after suffering a massive stroke. Sophie posted a tribute to her father a day after his sudden death and thanked friends and fans for their “beautiful and heartfelt messages” to her and her family.

About a week later, however, Sophie hit back at trolls on Instagram who criticized her for how she was grieving her father’s death.

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice," Sophie captioned a selfie on Monday. "I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs,” she wrote in an Instagram post on March 11.

“I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not. And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life,” she wrote.

Sophie said she refuses to cater to how others want her to grieve Perry’s death. She added that she is “hurt and sad and crying” about her father passing away, saying it was “the worst thing to ever happen” in her life.

“And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldn't want me to. So you shouldn’t either. So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of our time,” she concluded the post.