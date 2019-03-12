Luke Perry's daughter slams trolls for criticizing her grieving process

Luke Perry's teenage daughter refuses to stand for anyone criticizing how she handles her father's death.

The 18-year-old fired back on Instagram after receiving negative comments on everything from her language to her appearance after the tragic passing of the "Riverdale" star last week.

LUKE PERRY'S SON JACK PENS EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO LATE ACTOR

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice," Sophie captioned a selfie on Monday. "I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs.”

LUKE PERRY DEAD AT 52: LOOK BACK AT HIS LIFE IN THE LIMELIGHT

She continued, “I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not. And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life.”

LUKE PERRY'S '90210' CO-STARS REMEMBER LATE ACTOR

"YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f—k up over it," she confessed. "But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldn't want me to. So you shouldn’t either. So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of [our] time."

WHY LUKE PERRY KEPT HIS PERSONAL LIFE SO PRIVATE

Perry died last week after suffering a massive stroke.

He was reportedly surrounded by family and friends, including Sophie, son Jack, 21, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Rachel "Minnie" Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other family and friends.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star was just 52 years old.