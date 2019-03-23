Kristy Swanson posts ‘goofy’ Luke Perry throwback photo from ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: ‘I love you'

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress Kristy Swanson took to Twitter Friday to share a sweet throwback photo of herself and the late Luke Perry, who starred alongside her in the 1992 film.

“For #FlashbackFriday I wanted to share this photo of Luke and I goofing off on the set of Buffy,” she wrote alongside the image, which shows her wearing fake lips and fangs, while Perry wore a similar prop.

LUKE PERRY, STAR OF 'BEVERLY HILLS, 90210' AND 'RIVERDALE,' DEAD AT 52

“Always a committed actor, he makes the perfect face for the character in the moment. I miss you so much my Buddy. I love you,” she concluded.

Perry died on March 4, just days after he suffered a "massive stroke" at his California home. The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star was 52 at the time of his death.

LUKE PERRY’S DEATH IS REMINDER STROKE ‘IS NOT ONLY A DISEASE OF THE ELDERLY,’ DOCTOR SAYS

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," Perry's publicist Arnold Robinson told Fox News at the time. "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning."

Following his death, Perry’s fellow "Beverly Hills, 90210" castmates Jason Priestley and Tiffani Thiessen paid tribute to the actor, as did many cast members from the hit teen drama “Riverdale,” on which Perry recently played Archie Andrews’ father Fred. The actor was largely remembered by celebrities as a TV icon and a "kind person."

