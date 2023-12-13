Luke Combs apologizes after fan ordered to pay him $250,000 in lawsuit over merch

Luke Combs apologized after a fan was sued for selling merchandise with his face on it through Amazon.

Combs addressed the situation in a video posted to TikTok Wednesday after Nicol Harness's online shop selling handmade gifts was sued by a company connected to the country music star.

"I woke up to use the restroom, and the first thing I saw was this," Combs said. "I’ve spent the last two hours trying to make this right … because I was completely and utterly unaware of this."

MORGAN WALLEN AND LUKE COMBS HOLD TOP TWO HOT 100 SPOTS, A FIRST IN 42 YEARS FOR COUNTRY MUSIC

The woman's shop was included in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Combs targeting the illegal sale of merchandise using his image and likeness, according to WFLA. Nicol Harness of Tampa had only sold 18 Luke Combs-themed Tumblers when she was hit with the lawsuit.

In Illinois, defendants can be served lawsuits via email, and Harness's ended up in in a spam mailbox, according to WFLA.

Before she even realized she'd been sued, Harness claimed a judge had already ruled, and she owed Combs $250,000. All future sales from her Amazon store would go to Combs until she paid off the $250,000, the outlet reported.

Amid the legal drama, Harness had recently returned home from a hospital stay due to congestive heart failure.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Combs explained that he employs a company that "goes after folks – only, supposedly – large corporations operating internationally that make millions and millions of dollars … running illegal businesses.

"And apparently this woman, Nicol, has somehow gotten wrapped into that and that makes me absolutely sick to my stomach."

Combs has since reached out to Harness and apologized for what seemed like a misunderstanding.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She told me that she was absolutely shocked by this," he said in the TikTok. "I’m so apologetic. ... It makes me sick, honestly, that this would happen, especially at the holidays. I can’t imagine being in her shoes.

"She was never supposed to be involved in anything like this. No fan should ever have to be involved in anything like this."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Fast Car" singer noted that he's creating a tumbler to sell on his website, with all proceeds going to Harness to help with her medical bills. The country music star also plans to meet Harness in person.

"I invited Nicol and her family out to a show this year so I can give her a hug and say sorry in person. It makes me sick for anybody to be thinking that I’m this kind of person, because I’m the farthest thing from it," Combs said. "Love you guys, and I’ll keep you posted."