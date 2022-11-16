Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, shares she underwent 'unexpected hip surgery'

Caroline Bryan, wife of country singer Luke Bryan, appeared to be in good spirits on Monday as she shared that she just had "unexpected hip surgery."

The 42-year-old mother gave two thumbs up from her hospital bed, writing in an Instagram post, "Well…unexpected hip surgery….but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!"

In a video linked to the same post, she showed a walker decorated with stickers, saying she had the "sweetest friends in the world" and one of her friends in the room held up a shirt that read "Straight Outta Hip Surgery" a reference to the 2015 movie and 1988 NWA album "Straight Outta Compton."

"Oh my God, how crazy. I've got all kinds of goodies," she laughed.

In another photo, two of Bryan’s friends also gave a thumbs up.

She didn't share any details about what led to the surgery.

Caroline received plenty of well-wishes on the post, including Luke Combs’ wife Nicole who sent three heart emojis.

Bryan and her country superstar husband married in 2006 and have two sons Thomas and Tatum, and they also adopted Luke’s sister’s three children Til, Jordan and Kris after they were orphaned in 2014. Luke’s sister died in 2007 and his brother-in-law died in 2014.

"We never thought twice about it," Caroline told "Good Morning America" in 2017. "You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that."

Aside from hosting "American Idol," Luke Bryan just co-hosted the CMA Awards and will continue a Las Vegas residency after Thanksgiving.