Luke Bryan postpones album release date, upcoming tour: 'Can’t wait to get on the road'

Luke Bryan is postponing the release of his new album, “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” as well as the opening of his "Proud to Be Here” tour.

The 43-year-old country music crooner shared the news on social media on Tuesday, sharing that his record will now be out on Aug. 7 and his tour will kick off on July 10.

"What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe,” wrote Bryan, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

He continued: "With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon. Love y'all."

The "American Idol" judge joins other country music artists who have been forced to put a pause on their tours as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc around the world.

It was previously announced that Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney also put a pause to going on the road.

In addition to tours, dozens of music festivals have also fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic. Stagecoach and Coachella have been postponed until October, and the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival, which was scheduled for May 2, has now been delayed to an unknown date.

