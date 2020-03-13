Coronavirus rocks country music with tour postponements

Reba, Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney are just a handful of many country music artists who have been forced to put a pause on their tours as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world.

Shelton had just two weekends left of his "Friends and Heroes Tour" before announcing that his final tour stops have been postponed to spring 2021. The final five shows, which were set to feature Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins and the Bellamy Brothers, have yet to receive exact new dates.

Shelton took to his Twitter to make the announcement.

"Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons – chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being – we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour," Shelton tweeted.

"Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!" the "God's Country" crooner wrote in a second tweet.

Kenny Chesney also decided to delay the start of his upcoming "Chillaxation" tour.

"You can’t take risks without really understanding the consequences," Chesney said. "In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love. I can’t imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing."

"So, while we wait to see how this terrible virus is going to impact our country, I think it’s only fair to move these first several dates now. We are figuring some of this out as we go, but I know people buy airline tickets, book hotel rooms — and I wanted to try to give everyone as much time to sort that out as possible."

Reba McEntire was just one week away from kicking off her arena tour, but she announced late Thursday she would now postpone it until July.

“For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July,” Reba shared on Instagram. “All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. We’ll get through this together.”

The pandemic also led Dan + Shay to push back their arena tour, which included 16 stops in March and April.

Aldean shared a video from his tour bus in Madison, Wisc., on Thursday after his show there was postponed hours before he was set to hit the stage. With just three stops left in Wisconsin, Missouri and Minnesota, Aldean said he believed the performances are being moved to August.

"This is the last weekend of the tour, and obviously not the way I wanted it to end for us or for you guys," Aldean stressed. "We were looking forward to going out on a high note this weekend, but obviously, with all the stuff going on, the virus and all, the city and state officials are basically making it mandatory for us to shut everything down."

Aldean's tour is also scheduled to take place in Canada this summer, which has yet to be delayed.

To date, dozens of music festivals around the world have also fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic. Stagecoach and Coachella have been postponed, and the 2020 iHeartCountry festival scheduled for May 2 has now been delayed to an unknown date.