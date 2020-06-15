Kenny Chesney shares rescheduled Chillaxification tour dates

Kenny Chesney has revealed the new dates for his Chillaxification tour.

The 52-year-old country music star took to social media on Monday to make the announcement, noting that he will hit the road starting in May 2021 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. He will end his tour in August at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

"There were so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team has worked overtime trying to get this sorted out," Chesney said. "#noshoesnation, everybody is ready to get back out there to do what we all do best: rock hard, sing loud, enjoy the moment, love our friends and create memories that will last a lifetime."

CORONAVIRUS ROCKS COUNTRY MUSIC WITH TOUR POSTPONEMENTS

Per the announcement, "existing tickets will be honored for the new dates," and for those unable to attend the rescheduled shows, tickets will be "eligible for a refund at the original point of purchase for the next 30 days."

Chesney will be joined by Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, Michael Franti and Gone West -- depending on location -- for the tour.

BLUES SINGER LADY A SPEAKS OUT AFTER COUNTRY BAND LADY ANTEBELLUM CHANGES ITS NAME: ‘THIS IS MY LIFE’

Back in March, Chesney decided to delay the start of his tour due to coronavirus concerns.

"You can’t take risks without really understanding the consequences," Chesney said at the time. "In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love. I can’t imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, while we wait to see how this terrible virus is going to impact our country, I think it’s only fair to move these first several dates now. We are figuring some of this out as we go, but I know people buy airline tickets, book hotel rooms — and I wanted to try to give everyone as much time to sort that out as possible," he added.

In addition to Chesney, Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton among others were also forced to put a pause on their tours due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.