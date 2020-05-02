Luke Bryan's Florida cigar bar deletes videos proving it reopened ahead of governor's statewide order

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Luke Bryan's Florida cigar bar is under fire after it reopened to the public on Friday despite the state's governor ordering restaurants to wait until Monday.

Shore Thing Cigars, a beer and cigar lounge in Watersound, Fla., is co-owned by the country music star and Paul Copeland. The business took to its Instagram Story to flaunt its "grand re-opening" featuring a "karaoke night" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're back!" the business posted on its Instagram Story early Friday, showing off a photo of its interior.

TIPS ON TALKING CORONAVIRUS WITH YOUR KIDS

The business also posted two questionable Instagram Stories that have since been deleted from the account. In one viewed by Fox News, patrons were filmed mingling closely and less than six feet away from one another without masks or gloves on.

One patron is even spotted sitting on another's lap on a small couch.

TMZ was the first to report the bar's re-opening. Fans who were able to snag a peek at the bar's Instagram Stories before they were deleted were stunned that the country star and his co-owner weren't taking the global health crisis seriously.

"Way to go @LukeBryanOnline @shorethingcigar for keeping the COVID going," one Twitter user wrote with the hashtags #selfish #reckless.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Didn't know this virus caused hearing loss? Stupidity continues," another criticized.

"I can't wrap my head around this," wrote another. "They'll be the ones, needing first responders to save their butts while putting their lives in danger doing so. Makes me sick."

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

Fox News reached Shore Thing Cigars on Saturday afternoon but the business declined to comment. A rep for Bryan also did not immediately respond to Fox News' request.

Florida's stay-at-home order expired Thursday but Governor Ron DeSantis announced that restaurants and stores would be allowed to reopen this coming Monday at 25 percent capacity -- kicking off phase one of the state's reopening plan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both restaurants and retail -- which DeSantis said have always been allowed to operate curbside pickup and delivery -- will be allowed to provide outdoor dining so long as tables are spaced six feet apart. Still, the governor called for masks to be used in "face-to-face business."

It is unclear if Shore Things Cigars is considered a restaurant in the state as its website advertises that it sells "premium cigars and cold beers."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.