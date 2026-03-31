Luke Bryan credits religious roots and small-town values for helping him navigate a 'challenging life'

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Luke Bryan has always turned to his faith and small-town roots when it comes to navigating life in the spotlight.

After Monday's episode of "American Idol," the country music star and singing competition judge opened up about the importance of the show's faith-themed night and explained how it resonated with him.

"Well, it means it's a really wonderful platform to allow these kids to sing songs that mean a lot to them," Bryan told Fox News Digital. "And I think the viewers at home really, really lean into this night and can sit at home and see these kids sing songs that mean a lot. Then there are songs that people will be moved in a lot of spiritual ways. What better way than to sit down with your family and watch this night of music, people singing songs that inspire and encourage faith. And I love it."

The "Songs of Faith" episode featured the top 14 contestants delivering raw and inspirational performances focused on spiritual beliefs.

Bryan, who sang "Jesus Is Love" with fellow judge Lionel Richie during Monday's live episode, said he often leans on his upbringing to work through the challenges that come with stardom.

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"I was a Baptist church kid singing in the church choir," he said. "When you spend that time in church, and you understand your faith and your beliefs … it's what you gotta really lean on to get through this challenging life. I mean, when you look at all the ups and downs, it takes your faith and belief that there's a higher power to get you through all this stuff. So faith, when you grow up in the Baptist Church singing, I mean, we certainly heard a lot of sermons on it. So it's been really in my head about being solid in your faith for many, many years."

WATCH: Luke Bryan credits 'Baptist church' roots and small-town values for helping him navigate a 'challenging life'

"I think your small town values and small town work ethic and what you learned in the church and your family and your neighbors carries me through life the rest of my life and that's why I don't shy away from getting back home and going to a fish fry and getting my feet in the Georgia mud," he added.

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In 2023, Bryan opened up about finding success the "old-fashioned way."

"For most of my career I went up there going, I got to prove myself. So it’s really liberating and gratifying to just go, I am what I am," Bryan shared with People magazine at the time.

WATCH: ‘American Idol’ took faith night to ‘another level’ as contestants share gratitude for freedom of expression

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"I earned it the old-fashioned way, working my butt off. A lot of people have propped me up and helped me along the way, and I hope they can enjoy the ride too."

A two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Bryan began his career a little later than he might have liked.

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"I look back and I'm proud about the whole climb to get here. I had plans to move to Nashville at 20 years old and my brother passed away and I think at 20, I would have processed it all a lot differently, with a lot less maturity. And so I think when I moved to Nashville when I was 25, I could read people better, I could navigate the shady crowd," he shared.

WATCH: ‘American Idol’ contestants praise show for ‘unheard of’ faith-themed night

"I'm able to take memories from college, from spring breaks to fraternity parties, football games, that I'm able to put that into my work," he explained of having more life experiences before starting his career, admitting he has "a broad perspective of life from hard work to having tremendous loss."